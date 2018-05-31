Rocky Bleier to be Keynote Speaker at Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Passing of the Leash Community Awareness Event

PITTSBURGH, Pa., May 31, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, along with hosts Don and Tony Accamando and Jack Wagner, cordially invite the public to attend the Passing of the Leash. This heart-warming event showcases the incredible difference Service Dogs have made in the lives of their recipients and includes a plated lunch.



The Passing of the Leash will be held at Duquesne Union Ballroom, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 11 a.m.

Admission is $35 per person, and tickets can be purchased in advance online at https://medicalservicedogs.networkforgood.com/events/6751-passing-of-the-leash.

Full tables and sponsorships are available. Seating is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You can find more information, and learn additional information about this emotional event at: http://www.medicalservicedogs.org/event/potl-pitt/

If you have questions regarding the event, please call Rachel at (352) 857-1032 or send her an e-mail at: redwing@medicalservicedogs.com for more information.

Reserve your tickets today.

About Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs:

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is a 501(c)(3) Based in Williston, Florida that raises, trains and then donates individually trained medical service dogs to veterans and others who suffer from disabilities including PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, mobility issues and much more. There is no state or federal funding available for this critical life-saving program.

Over the past 8 years, Guardian Angels has paired more than 225 individually trained medical service dogs with those in need, and with your help, they can help even more.

Learn more at: http://www.medicalservicedogs.org/.

