Looking for something to do to get out of the house in this cold weather? Check out Hobart Arena’s public skating! Admission is $7 per person plus $3 for skate rental if needed.

Friday February 3rd 8:00pm – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday February 4th 2:00pm – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday February 4th 8:00om – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday February 5th 2:00pm – 4:00 p.m.

Friday February 24th 8:00pm – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday February 25th 8:00pm – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday February 26 2:00pm – 4:00 p.m.

Make it a day out by visiting one of our local coffee shops for a warm drink before or after skating. Or grab a meal at one of the many great restaurants Miami County has to offer.

Not an ice skater? Visit 36 Skate Club in Piqua! They are open:

Thursday 6:30pm-9:00pm

Friday 1:00pm-3:00pm and 7:00pm-10:00pm

Saturday 2:00pm-5:00pm and 6:00pm-9:00pm

Sunday 2:00pm-5:00pm

For more activities and things to do in Miami County check out homegrowngreat.com.

 

 

