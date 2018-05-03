RoweBots Announces Unison 5.5.0 RTOS for STMicroelectronics’ STM32 MCUs and System Workbench 2.3

TORONTO, Canada, May 3, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — RoweBots, an embedded systems company, announces Unison 5.5.0 RTOS for STMicroelectronics’ STM32 microcontroller (MCU) family and System Workbench IDE 2.3 at the ST Technology Tour stop in Schaumburg, Illinois. Software compatibility between Unison 5.5.0 and the STM32 and System Workbench IDE 2.3 is aimed at supporting and streamlining the work of programmers and developers working within Unison 5.5.0 to support wearable or IoT enabled devices, where power consumption and time to market are critical.



The Unison 5.5.0 release for STM32 and System Workbench 2.3 supports both the STM32L4 and STM32F4 series, as well as the STM32F7 devices with ARM® Cortex®-M7 core, the highest performing members of the energy-efficient Cortex®-M microcontroller family. Unison RTOS utilizes well-known APIs for lean and adaptable product development, supporting Machine to Machine Communications with a broad set of wireless and wireline protocols.

“Unison provides our customers with a comprehensive, cost effective tool to meet their needs,” said Kim Rowe, CEO and founder of RoweBots. “This updated version with the STM32 and System Workbench 2.3 compatibility is crucial to life cycle efficiency and outstanding performance across the board.”

In conjunction with Unison v5.5.0’s existing feature set, including enhanced security features, the new additions make RoweBots’ Unison v5.5.0 an appealing and competitive solution for those developing IoT-enabled or wearable products.

Additional features of Unison v5.5.0 include:

Support for all commonly used protocols in IoT development

Rich and varied sensor support for multiple sensor options

Comprehensive security and all wireless gateway options available

Advances compatibility with Microsoft Azure with all cloud protocol options.

To learn more, visit https://rowebots.com/en/products/unison-rtos-article.

About RoweBots:

RoweBots has delivered excellence in embedded systems products for over 30 years. The company’s products are optimized specifically for those developing extremely small devices that require a broad set of embedded applications. Specifically, RoweBots’ flagship products can assist with developing medical, wearable and IoT-enabled devices, drastically cutting down time to market and, in turn, costs associated with development.

Learn more at: https://rowebots.com/.

