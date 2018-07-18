Rural South-Central Iowa Sees Over $480,000 in Grant Windfall for Local Organizations

OSCEOLA, Iowa, July 18, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rural organizations throughout south-central Iowa, specifically, the city of Osceola and Clarke County Iowa look to their development corporation, the Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC), for grants and other assistance to add value and benefits to the communities they serve.



Earlier this spring, with the assistance of funding from Osceola’s Lakeside Casino (lakesidehotelcasino.com), a number of organizations realized over $480,000 in grants approved and distributed for various projects and causes by the CCDC board.

Some of the grants awarded include:

Clarke County received a $25,000 grant for improvements to secondary roads and bridges throughout the county. Residents rely on the rural secondary roads for travel so the County will be purchasing maintenance equipment and will upgrade bridge safety, rebuilding where necessary, adding culverts and laying down and grading new gravel throughout the County.

The Village Early Childhood Center in Osceola was awarded a CCDC grant of $150,000 to pay off the building’s mortgage and other bills as well as $93,500 to help pay for Geothermal Heating / Cooling units at the site. The City of Osceola and Clarke County will also make contributions to The Village to help pay off the mortgage.

The area’s East Lake trail projects will continue to move forward thanks to an incredible $100,000 The CCDC grant disbursement will go toward completion of the paved trail that connects East Lake Park to the elementary school and extending the Safe Routes program. Already this summer, the park has hosted over 200 third graders a group from Murray for fishing, and spent a full day with Clarke fifth graders. Concrete should be laid in the fall, giving students easy access to the park without relying on costly bus transportation.

The Murray School District was granted $75,000 for district-wide technology upgrades and the integration of smart tablets for all students from elementary through 12th.

Clarke County Cattlemen’s Association was approached by the Clarke County Fair Board over the winter regarding the need to make the fairgrounds handicap accessible. Since the Fair Board is already tied up with other projects, the Cattlemen’s Association has been raising funds to lay concrete in the cattle barn. With a $9,000 grant from CCDC and the Association’s own fundraising efforts, concrete will cover the whole cattle barn, except for the cattle stalls. The project is projected to be completed in time for the County Fair this summer.

Clarke County Fairgrounds will be able rewire much of the infrastructure with the help of a $12,000 grant.

Clarke Community High School’s chapter of the FCCLA received $3,500 to help student finalists travel to their National Competition.

Community Health Centers received $20,492 to help with the purchase of new equipment to be used at the new Mental Health Emergency center.

Families First, located in Osceola, received their annual contribution of $15,000 that helps with field trips, back packs for students, swim passes and more.

The City of Osceola was awarded a grant to cover the costs of demolition of dilapidated and dangerous abandoned structures. These houses and other buildings are eyesores and potential hazards for fires and structural collapse. CCDC has awarded a grant of $5,000 to the city’s program that removes these buildings and paves the way for new homes and businesses.

“With the assistance we receive from the casino, funding community grants like these helps the CCDC board impact our community’s future and improve the community’s collective quality of life and, correspondingly, our business viability,” said Bill Trickey, Executive Director of the Clarke County Development Corporation.

The Clarke County Development Corporation holds monthly public meetings where opportunities like those listed above as well as the actions the CCDC board will be taking each month are discussed. Organizations interested in participating in the development corporation or would like more information on grants or activities through the CCDC are encouraged to attend.

If you have any questions about the grant process or becoming a member of Clarke County Development Corporation, please contact Bill Trickey, Executive Director, at 641-342-2944, email: info@clarkecountyiowa.com or go to the CCDC Web site: http://osceolaclarkedev.com/.

