FRANKLIN, Mass., Nov. 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — RYPOS, Inc., developer and manufacturer of advanced, exhaust filtration systems that reduce harmful emissions from diesel engines, have shipped their 600th clip-on generator set filter system to a large global integrated container shipment company. These retrofit exhaust filtration kits for diesel powered portable generator sets bring older engines into full California Air Resources Board emission compliance.



The filter systems, which are verified to the Level 3+ reduction standard by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), are now operational across a significant portion of the generator fleet.

The RYPOS Clip-On Active DPF is a filter that traps and burns soot reducing particulate matter emissions by more than 85 percent. Designed for ease of installation, this new product provides owners of model year 2015 and older generator units a low cost, compliant to end of equipment life option for making their gensets CARB compliant. Following an extensive field test program, the RYPOS Clip-On Active DPF was granted approval under Executive Order DE-11-008-01.

“This product is a natural extension our other product offering in the transport category space. The high quality of the product and the economic and operating benefits it provides the fleet operators of mid-life generator sets, make this product an attractive option when compared to costly unit replacement,” said Peter Bransfield, RYPOS’ CEO.

RYPOS (RYPOS.com) is a privately held Company with operations in Franklin, Massachusetts. They have designed and developed a number of leading-edge diesel exhaust filtration products for small and large engines that utilize their patented electrical regeneration strategy and technology.

