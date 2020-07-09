RENO, Nev., July 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PILLARZ LLC, (www.pillarzllc.com) announced today remote K-6 education accelerator focused on empowering children focused on Math, Language Arts, Science and Social Studies.



PILLARZ LLC Class Programs are “Enhance”, “Thrive” and “Scholar” offering formats of 2-4 days and four to twelve hours per week.

PILLARZ also offers Special Education and advanced S.T.E.M. education via their Individual Class format.

John Ochinero, Founder and CEO of PILLLARZ LLC stated, “Our mission is to provide a safe, highly educational environment where we consistently assess what educational tools will ensure students meet and exceed their academic potential.”

PILLARZ enters the market with proven Nevada licensed educators with a passion for excellence, award winning curriculum, interactive engagement, and sophisticated Parent and Teacher Mobile Apps that seamlessly enroll students.

PILLARZ provides an optimized small class environment with a maximum of five students.

Further, the student experience includes ongoing assessment, tutorials and exercises in academic fundamentals, virtual tours and guest speakers.

Parent and Teacher Interactive Apps

The PILLARZ Parent Mobile App is listed on Apple App Store as well as Google Play and may be downloaded directly from the https://pillarzllc.com/ site.

Immediately upon enrollment, PILLARZ Teachers are alerted via their Mobile App of a new enrollment and move to prepare Zoom or Google Meet Class credentials to ensure for a fully rewarding child educational experience.

Ochinero was quick to add that Parents are always welcome to self-schedule a consultation with a PILLARZ Principal via a link on the Contact page: https://pillarzllc.com/#contact.

About PILLARZ LLC

PILLARZ believes that children today are the pillars of society tomorrow.

PILLARZ is an online learning platform with live, interactive engagement with Nevada Licensed Teachers utilizing advanced video conferencing technology. Children have an opportunity to interact and share ideas in small class environment (3-5 students). We also offer customized, individual sessions for Special Education and Advanced Scholarship.

With an emphasis on security and offline learning, all sessions are recorded, and Parents are provided with keys to monitor classes in real time.

We look forward to hearing from you to explore how PILLARZ can contribute to your child’s quest to reach for the stars!

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/WAPNZptIDUQ

News Source: PILLARZ LLC

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/safe-k-6-education-nevada-based-distance-learning-startup/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.