San Diego Business Journal Ranks Mortgage Capital Trading on its Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List for 2017

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT), a leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm, announced that it has again landed on the San Diego Business Journal’s (SDBJ) 2017 Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list.



MCT ranked number 72 on this year’s list, with a with a three-year growth rate of 81.88 percent from 2014 – 2016. Companies that made the list were honored at an awards ceremony held at the Paradise Point Resort and in San Diego, California.

“We are very pleased to have again been ranked one of San Diego’s fastest-growing private companies,” said Curtis Richins, president of MCT. “MCT has been expanding operations and growing revenue at a consistent rate over the past ten years. We’ve been adding the necessary resources and infrastructure to maintain the excellence in client support that we are known for within the mortgage industry.”

Much of MCT’s ongoing growth is the result of significantly expanding the breadth of capital markets services, adding MSR services, business intelligence, product and pricing, a centralized outsourced lock desk and its award-winning secondary marketing software, MCTlive! The company has also developed key integrations with leading loan origination system (LOS) providers.

MCTlive!™ has been instrumental in the company achieving unprecedented growth over the last few years, with lenders of every size now using the solution to efficiently manage various capital markets functions for secondary marketing departments.

Headquartered in downtown San Diego with its facility overlooking Petco Park, MCT has expanded its office space multiple times over the years to accommodate new employees and expand operations. The company now has almost 100 employees with offices in based in Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Charlotte. MCT has been listed on the Inc. 5000, Inc. 500 and the SDBJ Fastest Growing Private Companies list many times, and has been honored with numerous other awards and accolades.

About MCT:

Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) is a capital markets-focused risk management and advisory services company providing independent analysis, training, hedging strategy and loan sale execution support to clients engaged in the secondary mortgage market. Founded in San Diego, California in May 2001, the company has expanded to include field sales and support offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Charlotte. MCT is a recognized leader in the industry and currently supports more than 150 clients on the HALO (Hedging And Loan sales Optimization) Program. The company also develops and supports MCTlive!™, an award-winning real-time, trading and best-execution secondary marketing platform. MCT’s LockCentral™ is the industry’s largest outsourced centralized lock desk service. In addition, MCT offers a suite of tools and supporting guidance for MSR needs. For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.

