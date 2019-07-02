San Francisco Personal Injury Attorney Shaana Rahman Named a 2019 Northern California Super Lawyer

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 2, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rahman Law PC announces the eleventh year of the law firm’s principal and founder, Shaana A. Rahman, a personal injury attorney in San Francisco and Paso Robles, has been selected by Super Lawyers® for a spot on their coveted lists. This year, Ms. Rahman is on the Northern California Super Lawyers List for the eighth consecutive year, having been on the Northern California Rising Stars List for the three years prior.



Only 5% of attorneys are selected for the Super Lawyers List within each region and of them, only 2.5% make it to the Rising Stars List. The Super Lawyers rating service reviews attorneys in a variety of practice areas broken down by region and makes their selections based on professional achievements, independent research, peer-recognition, and peer-evaluations. Rahman Law PC is honored to share the news of Ms. Rahman’s continued selection as an outstanding attorney ranked in the top 5% of lawyers by Super Lawyers.

Ms. Rahman’s other achievements which were taken into consideration for her Super Lawyers rating include: being one of the Top 20 Personal Injury Lawyers in San Francisco by Expertise in 2017 and 2018, a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, recognized as a Top 40 under 40 Attorney by The National Trial Lawyers, receiving Martindale-Hubbell’s AV Preeminent® (the Highest Level of Professional Excellence) peer review rating based on the opinions of members of the bar and the judiciary, and Avvo’s Rating of Superb as a Top Rated Personal Injury Attorney by client reviews.

Other professional activities are also taken into consideration including pro bono work and community service. Ms. Rahman contributes to her San Francisco and Paso Robles communities primarily as an advocate for bicyclist and pedestrian safety concerns as a member and/or sponsor of the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, Bike East Bay, Marin County Bicycle Coalition, Walk San Francisco, San Luis Obispo County Bike Coalition, and also supports other women in business through the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business program. In addition to published works, Ms. Rahman also maintains a blog on her website to raise further awareness of personal injury issues surrounding her communities.

“Being selected by Super Lawyers for the 11th time tells me I’m making a difference in my community,” said Ms. Rahman, “and I want to continue my work as a personal injury attorney to help make the voices of victims be heard and hopefully prevent future injuries to cyclists and pedestrians through my work with so many wonderful organizations.”

With nearly 190,000 active attorneys in California, Super Lawyers has many candidates for their top 5% list. Ms. Rahman was selected through independent research and peer evaluations. To remain within the top 5% as a Super Lawyer for eleven years is an accomplishment to be proud of for any personal injury attorney in California.

Additionally, Ms. Rahman is in the minority as a practicing female attorney, which will place her on the Top Women Attorneys of Northern California List published later in 2019. According to the American Bar Association’s January 2018 Commission on Women in the Profession, only 35% of the American Bar Association lawyer members are women, up .4% from the prior year.

About Rahman Law PC

The personal injury lawyers at Rahman Law PC are powerful advocates for people who have been injured through no fault of their own. What makes Rahman Law PC different from other personal injury law firms is they care about what happens to their clients; they aggressively advocate for their clients’ interests and have a personal relationship with each client, taking the time to listen and figure out solutions that make sense from a legal point of view but also from a human perspective.

By providing the highest quality legal services to those who have been injured or have suffered wrongdoing at the hands of other individuals, corporations, or public entities, the personal injury attorneys and trial lawyers at Rahman Law PC have a proven track record of results and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for clients throughout California. Rahman Law PC offers clients attentive service backed with big firm experience, making them ready to take on any opponent.

To learn more about the personal injury lawyers at Rahman Law PC, visit https://www.rahmanlawsf.com or call (415) 956-9245 in San Francisco, (805) 619-3108 in Paso Robles, California.

