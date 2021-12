The Smiths would like to let everyone know that Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at their Worley Rd. Operations Center this Saturday from 5PM until 10PM. Kids and adults of all ages are welcome to visit them, take photos and wish each other good tidings.

The light show is more spectacular than ever and definitely a MUST STOP venue for those looking for that good ‘ole Christmas Cheer!

Santa’s Operations Center is located at 5486 Worley Rd, Tipp City, OH 45371