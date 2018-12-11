Santa Paws is coming to Volkswagen of Union

UNION, N.J., Dec. 11, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Paws for the Holidays is a pet adoption event happening Saturday, December 15, 2018 from Noon to 3 p.m., exclusively at Volkswagen of Union, 2155 Route 22 West near the Flagship.



The adoption event is being powered by three rescue groups: AHS Network, Cause 4 Paws and Forgotten Tails.

Dogs and cats can be adopted, that day only. Here are some other things you need to know:

Adoptions are first come/first served. There are no “holds” or deposits.

If you have a dog already. a meet-and-greet between your existing dog and the one you want to adopt is suggested before adoption.

No animals can be adopted as “gifts.” Instead, you should purchase a gift certificate as the gift.

“More families bring a new pet home for the holiday season than at any other time of the year,” said Ron Weiss, General Manager of VW of Union. “Paws for the Holidays here in our showroom is a great way to bring some joy into your home for Christmas and all year long.”

All pets have been vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. For more information call Patrick Genova at (908) 687-8000.

