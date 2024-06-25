Sarah Royer

I am thrilled to announce, I am expanding my Holistic Health Practice to Harmony Farm Life. My business initially established in Greenville Ohio, I now have the Amazing opportunity to also be serving in the Tipp City and Surrounding Areas.

My Holistic Practice utilizes my 20 years of experience in Reflexology, my Doctorate in Naturopathy, along with multiple certifications including Master Herbalist, Natural Health Practitioner, Natural Health Specialist and Iridology. Wellness is my passion, and it is a pleasure to help others achieve their optimal health. Enjoy a welcoming, supportive and encouraging atmosphere at Harmony Farm Life. Call Today for an appointment. Together we can accomplish amazing, life changing results!

Harmony Farm Life, 5576 St RT 202 Tipp City, Ohio

sarah@thenaturalpathherbals.com

9375481338