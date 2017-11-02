ScriptDrop and Albertsons Hurricane Relief Efforts To Be Covered on ‘The Success Files’ with Rob Lowe

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ScriptDrop, a healthcare technology company providing medication reminders and deliveries while fighting prescription abandonment and abuse, today announced that it will be featured on “The Success Files” hosted by Rob Lowe, airing on MSNBC and PBS in 2018.



The segment will show how ScriptDrop teamed up with Albertsons Companies to provide relief to Hurricane Harvey victims prevented from picking up their prescriptions in the aftermath of the storm. “We’re delighted that ‘The Success Files’ decided to tell the story of how technology helped to alleviate at least some of the pressure on families in need,” said ScriptDrop CEO Nicholas Potts.

“After Hurricane Harvey, we had patients who were struggling to meet their basic needs, so partnering with ScriptDrop to deliver their prescriptions to their homes was an easy decision and allowed our patients to stay healthy and focus on recovery efforts,” says Mark Panzer, Albertsons Companies Senior Vice President of Pharmacy Health and Wellness.

“Our data showed that people were either unable to reach the pharmacy or dealing with other priorities,” added ScriptDrop’s Potts. “By offering our expertise in prescription delivery with Albertsons Companies, we could help people by bringing prescriptions to them and assisting with copays.” Albertsons stepped in to cover the cost of the deliveries and the copays were paid for by funds raised.

“The Success Files” is an award-winning program that highlights new stories and innovative concepts through groundbreaking short-form and long-form documentary presentation. The hurricane provided an opportunity for ScriptDrop to test its systems in a high pressure environment. ScriptDrop connects patients, pharmacies and physicians to ensure that patients properly adhere to medication protocols prescribed by their physicians, and that healthcare providers and pharmacies are informed if there are problems.

The complex system or reporting and notifications is implemented through the use of cutting edge blockchain technology, ensuring both the security and accuracy of the process.

The Success Files will tape the segment in Houston on November 14, and it will run on MSNBC and PBS stations throughout 2018.

About ScriptDrop:

ScriptDrop offers a prescription delivery service that makes the delivery process easier for both pharmacists and patients. Once a prescription is ready, ScriptDrop sends a courier to pick up the delivery and tracks the delivery until the patient signs for it. The pharmacist can then view the signed delivery receipt in their ScriptDrop account. ScriptDrop is designed to fit into the pharmacist’s workflow, enabling patients to have easy access to medicines and pharmacists to streamline processes as well as access reporting and analytical insight.

