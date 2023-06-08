This summer, downtown Troy will once again welcome a variety of artwork as part of Troy Main Street’s biennial Sculptures on the Square exhibition. This year’s exhibit features 25 sculptures from artists throughout the United States as well as local artwork that will be hung in local businesses. Sculptures on the Square will be running from June 16 – October 2, 2023.

The exhibition will kick off on Friday, June 16th with the Sculptures on the Square Opening Celebration. The event will take place at The Rec in downtown Troy and additional activities centered around the theme “Wind and Water” will be happening on Courthouse Plaza that evening.

The schedule for the Opening Celebration is as follows:

5:00 p.m. – Opening Celebration at The Rec

6:00–7:30 p.m. – Live Music by Giana Allen on Courthouse Plaza

6:00–8:00 p.m. – Courthouse Plaza Activities including Balloon boats, watercolor painting, Balloon Man, and Professor Bubbles

There will be a variety of fun events and activities to experience throughout the summer as well as local artwork featured in business throughout downtown as part of Troy Main Street’s Be a Part of the Art Events 2023. The schedule for Be a Part of the Art is as follows:

June 17 – Grab n’ Go activity and scavenger hunt at the Cherry Street Farmer’s Market

June 24 – Monster Blow Paining at the Cherry Street Farmer’s Market

July 7 – 5:30-8:00 p.m. – Non-profit night featuring Brukner Nature Center

July 15 – Blow up Bird art activity at the Cherry Street Farmer’s Market

July 22 – 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. – Plein Air Artists in downtown Troy

July 22 – Miami County Parks activity at the Cherry Street Farmer’s Market

August 12 – Watercolor Weather Painting at the Cherry Street Farmer’s Market

August 25 & 26 – Info table with grab n’ go activity, coloring pages, scavenger hunt as part of Donut Jam

September 8 – 5:30-8:00 p.m. – Bubbles activity in downtown Troy

September 9 – Grab n’ Go activity as part of Troy Hayner’s Porchfest event

September 23 – Whirlygig art activity as part of the Cherry Street Farmer’s Market

Over the years a wide collection of artwork has been displayed downtown through the Sculptures on the Square exhibit. The exhibit has featured sculpture artist Seward Johnson, several times. Exhibitions have also included engaging local artists and community groups to paint fiberglass biplanes, or to create a door sculpture representing their local group or organization. In 2015, the exhibit featured a 31-foot sculpture of President Abraham Lincoln, also created by Seward Johnson. In 2017, the exhibit displayed 30 colorful steel bicycles created by artist, Gilberto Aceves. In 2021 Troy Main Street switched gears and reached out to artists from all over the country to submit a sculpture that represented the theme “Taking Flight” and 20 sculptures were displayed.

As we move through summer of 2023, Troy Main Street has prepared another amazing exhibit. More information about this year’s Sculpture’s on the Square program can be found at www.TroyMainStreet.org. For other things to do while in Miami County, please visit www.homegrowngreat.com. Sculptures on the Square is made possible through a grant from the General Fund of the Troy Foundation as well as the generosity of our sponsors. The public arts events that will take place throughout the summer are made possible through a donation from Upper Valley Medical Center/Premier Health.

