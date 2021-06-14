This summer, Troy Main Street will once again bring Sculptures on the Square to downtown Troy. The 2021 Sculptures on the Square exhibition is a continuation of a very successful biennial public art exhibit that began in 2003. Throughout the years, Sculptures on the Square has featured a variety of artists from local and regional artists to the well-known Seward Johnson.

Troy Main Street is preparing another exciting exhibit for 2021. This year’s art will be on display in downtown Troy from June 18 – October 4. Sculptures on the Square will focus on the theme “Taking Flight” and will feature 20 sculptures from artists throughout the United States and Canada. With Ohio’s rich history of flight and aviation, the committee asked artists to submit sculptures that exemplify what “Taking Flight” represents to them.

A more local spin to this exhibit will include a series of additional public art displays and interactive workshops and activities made possible by Premier Health/Upper Valley Medical Center. Many of the local works of art will be displayed in businesses throughout downtown Troy all summer and the workshops and activities will take place during a variety of events including those listed below:

Friday, June 18 – Opening Celebration

Whirleycopter and origami butterfly activities, WACO flyover and a concert featuring Amber Hargett & The Who’s Who

Friday, July 2 – First Friday Scavenger Hunt and Firework Painting

Children of all ages can celebrate Independence Day by making a painting of a night sky filled with colorful fireworks.

Saturday, July 17 – Plein Air Event

The Ohio Plein Air Society artists will show their love of outdoor painting. Artists will explore through art the diversity and uniqueness of Troy’s landscapes, cityscapes and beyond. Enjoy watching the artists paint at various downtown locations throughout the day, then view the finished masterpieces at the end during the ‘Wet Sale’ where pieces can be purchased.

Saturday, July 17 at the Cherry Street Local Farmer’s Market (9am – 12pm)

Brukner Nature Center will have an educational display about bats and will teach families about these flying night creatures.

Friday, August 6 – First Friday Non-Profit Night, Big Beautiful Bubble and All About Birds Event

Families can enjoy the fun of creating bubbles of all shapes and sizes in downtown Troy. In addition, families will learn about birds with experts from Brukner Nature Center and kids will make a turkey vulture kite to take home.

Friday, September 17 – Stargazing Event

The Stillwater Stargazers Astronomy Club will have telescopes set up for families to view the night skies. Jupiter and Saturn will be near the moon on this evening.

Saturdays, June 26, August 28 and September 18 – Cherry Street Local Farmer’s Market Event

During the Cherry Street Local Farmer’s Market from 9am – 12pm each week, families will be able to pick up a grab’n go activity from the Troy Main Street booth with a variety of fun, flight-themed activities.

Finally, the Painted Piano Project will be coming to downtown Troy in June. There will be three pianos painted by various local non-profit organizations and placed throughout the downtown square and on the courthouse plaza. The pianos will be available for anyone to play while spending time in downtown Troy.

Sculptures on the Square is made possible through a grant from the Troy Foundation as well as the generosity of our sponsors.

