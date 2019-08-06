Seattle Sensation Arnaldo! Heads Talented Cast in LIFE IS A CABARET on August 10

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 6, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Summer is heating up and the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce DC (PACC-DC) is serving up a sizzling show to match with “LIFE IS A CABARET,” headlined by Seattle sensation, uber talented Arnaldo! Drag Chanteuse on August 10, 2019 at the State Theatre in Falls Church, Virginia. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m.



The show is a fundraiser to benefit at-risk children. Tickets available at the box office, or online at:

There’s singing, dancing, comedy and lots of music under the musical direction of Bob Bruneau and with a supporting cast of local DMV artists: instrumentalist Diwa de Leon, songstress Katrina Manabat, comedian Christian Escoto, dancer Elena Faye, saxophonist Justin Eller, bassist Robert Friedensen, and hosted by Jared Gillett a.k.a. Putting Pinoy.

Why a cabaret? “Cabaret is a fun entertainment style that allows a variety of talents to be showcased while the audience watch in a comfortable setting,” says PACC-DC president, Cristina Sison.

“Plus, it has that hint of being something of an underground nature…that tiny bit of naughtiness! But rest assured, it’s all wholesome fun. The show has a great mix of talents and promises to be one mega entertainment night!” adds PACC-DC PRO Olma Inocentes.

Featured artist Arnaldo! is no neophyte in the cabaret scene as he has been around for some years.

Here’s what some reviews have to say about him:

“Arnaldo is not just another drag act. Arnaldo is ‘Just An Old Fashioned Girl’ and about as close to an old time night club chanteuse as we’re likely to find on today’s scene. Armed with an hour’s worth of well-chosen songs, fun banter and laid back ease with an audience, this drag is no drag. He’s the real deal in a world where prejudices and quick judgements are too often the norm.” — AfterDark Review by John Hoglund.

“Utterly original and unabashedly glamorous, Arnaldo is a sensational and ravishing musical diva!” — Chay Yew, Director of the Taper’s Asian Theatre Workshop and the Resident Director at East West Players in Los Angeles.

“[Arnaldo] is a female impersonator—not quite like the others—extremely tasteful…looks like a young Pat Suzuki sitting atop the piano doing Cole Porter and other sly, witty things!!!” — Erv Raible, NY cabaret impresario and Artisic Director, Cabaret Conference at Yale University.

About the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce DC (PACC-DC):

PACC-DC recently celebrated its 25 years of service to the community and its vision is to further grow that presence in the DMV area. It is committed to develop programs and events that have a positive impact on the business community; to connect and foster open and consistent communications across communities; to support and augment our members; and to foster community outreach initiatives that benefit the entire region. Learn more: https://www.pacc-dc.org/

