SecuGen Adds to Free Fingerprint Software Portfolio with Remote Desktop Plugin

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 28, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SecuGen is adding to its growing portfolio of free software with the release of the SecuGen SDK Plugin for Remote Desktop. The SDK Plugin is available for free for up to two simultaneous connections to a Microsoft Remote Desktop server.



The SecuGen SDK Plugin for Remote Desktop allows users to operate SecuGen’s world leading optical fingerprint readers on a local client device to authenticate to remote biometric applications through a Remote Desktop session.

In addition to the SecuGen SDK Plugin for Remote Desktop, SecuGen also currently distributes, completely free of charge, full-featured template extraction and 1:1 matching SDKs for Windows, Android, and Linux. Also, SecuGen distributes SecuSearch Pro 3.0, a 1:N matching SDK that is entirely free for up to 1,000 templates. The list of free software also includes the SecuGen SDK Plugin for Citrix that is free for up to two simultaneous connections. Now the SecuGen SDK Plugin for RDP adds to this growing list.

While SecuGen does not provide industry specific software solutions, the company continues to focus on providing the tools, components and technologies that allow software development and integrator partners to build such solutions.

Jeff Brown, VP of Sales for SecuGen stated, “Our partners target virtually every conceivable industry. These industries run the gamut from retail to finance, from telecommunications to government suppliers, and from health care to the distribution of benefits by NGOs around the world. We offer this portfolio of free software to arm our partners with tools they can use to compete for and win deals.”

“We are relentless in our efforts to innovate and develop products for our developer partners to meet their customers’ wide array of needs,” said Dan Riley, SecuGen’s VP of Engineering. “They have been asking us for more software applications, and we are pleased to deliver another piece for the Remote Desktop Services platform.”

Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen added, “Our team has, once again, worked hard to uphold our core mission, which is to provide fingerprint technology, at the right price, necessary for our partners to succeed. In the case of our software, free is just about right.”

About SecuGen:

SecuGen Corporation ( https://secugen.com ) is the world’s leading provider of advanced, optical fingerprint recognition technology, products, tools and platforms for physical and information security. SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint readers and OEM components, developer kits and software, including NIST/MINEX-compliant algorithms.

For over 20 years, SecuGen has been a driving force committed to delivering innovative, high quality, rugged, and price-performing products for a wide variety of applications such as insurance and banking, health care, point of sale, logical and physical access control, mobile devices, national ID, voter registration, SIM card authentication, fleet management, and many more.

SecuGen products are used by world-leading financial, medical, government, educational and corporate institutions and are sold through an extensive partner network of reseller partners including original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors and system integrators in North America, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

