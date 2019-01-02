SecuGen Releases the Unity 20 Bluetooth Fingerprint Reader

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 2, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SecuGen, the world’s leading optical fingerprint device and technology vendor, is pleased to announce the release of the Unity™ 20 Bluetooth fingerprint reader and the U20-ASF-BT Bluetooth fingerprint sensor module for OEMs. Both products are available for purchase immediately.



The Unity 20 Bluetooth is the world’s first elegantly designed, low cost, fully programmable Bluetooth fingerprint reader. This versatile device features SecuGen’s flagship fingerprint sensor found in the Hamster Pro 20 product family but with Bluetooth capability that allows it to securely transfer fingerprint data wirelessly to a smartphone, tablet, or PC. It is sleek and small enough to be carried in your pocket as a mobile fingerprint reader for field use or placed solidly at a workstation as a traditional desktop reader. The reader, like all SecuGen products, is well-priced for large scale deployments.

The U20-ASF-BT Bluetooth sensor for OEMs is the core technology of the Unity 20 Bluetooth fingerprint reader and is designed for integration into other devices. Based on SecuGen’s rugged, ultra-compact U20-A sensor, the U20-ASF-BT can be embedded into hardware products where space is at a premium and wireless connectivity is required, such as handheld devices, mobile equipment, and wireless PC peripherals.

Both the Unity 20 Bluetooth and the U20-ASF-BT can be used by calling the built-in Fingerprint Management System (FMS) software’s simple API. Alternatively, the device can be custom programmed to suit the needs of the targeted user base using its Linux development environment, its included MINEX-compliant fingerprint algorithms, OpenSSL cryptography libraries and 1 GHz CPU. The device can also store encrypted fingerprint templates and process them in a closed environment without their ever leaving the device for enhanced security.

“Most of the existing Bluetooth products on the market are about as attractive as a deck of cards,” stated Jeff Brown, VP of Sales and Marketing for SecuGen. “The Unity 20 Bluetooth reader, on the other hand, breaks the mold and is a stunning device with a slim, sleek white case, a single button and three small LEDs. Our team has been able to do this while keeping the price of the product very low. We are very, very proud of this product. Our team has done a wonderful job.”

Dan Riley, VP of Engineering added, “Once again our engineering team has heard the voices of our partners and has designed world class products to meet their needs. The Unity 20 Bluetooth and U20-ASF-BT are breakthrough products that maintain our dedication to quality. They are not only well engineered and versatile but very affordable, and the finished Unity 20 Bluetooth fingerprint reader is truly a beautiful product.”

“We continue to focus on the requirements of our partners around the world,” stated Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen. “We developed the Unity 20 Bluetooth and the U20-ASF-BT as a response to a clear need that we have seen in the marketplace. This is precisely what our partners have been asking for, and we are excited to support and help them succeed with new products that are attractive, powerful, and economical.”

SecuGen Corporation (SecuGen.com) is the world’s leading provider of advanced, optical fingerprint recognition technology, products, tools and platforms for physical and information security. SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint readers and OEM components, developer kits and software, including NIST/MINEX-compliant algorithms.

For over 20 years, SecuGen has been a driving force committed to delivering innovative, high quality, rugged, and price-performing products for a wide variety of applications such as insurance and banking, health care, point of sale, logical and physical access control, mobile devices, national ID, voter registration, SIM card authentication, fleet management, and many more.

SecuGen products are used by world-leading financial, medical, government, educational and corporate institutions and are sold through an extensive partner network of reseller partners including original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors and system integrators in North America, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

