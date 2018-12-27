SecuGen to Demonstrate New FBI Certified Bluetooth Fingerprint Sensor Module at CES 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 27, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SecuGen, the world’s leading optical fingerprint device and technology vendor, is pleased to announce that they will be demonstrating the U20-ASF-BT, a Bluetooth enabled OEM fingerprint sensor module at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January.



The ultra-compact, rugged and affordable U20-ASF-BT is SecuGen’s premium fingerprint solution that can be easily embedded into hardware products where space is at a premium and wireless connectivity is needed, such as handheld devices, mobile equipment, and wireless PC peripherals. Based on SecuGen’s flagship U20-A fingerprint sensor, the U20-ASF-BT is a standalone module that features a Bluetooth interface that lets it communicate with mobile devices and PCs with Bluetooth enabled.

The fingerprint module includes an easy to use set of commands that allows OEMs and developers to capture fingerprint images, extract templates, and enroll, search, and match fingerprint templates all within the module right out of the box. In addition, the module can be fully programmed from scratch to suit the needs of nearly any application.

The U20-ASF-BT combines SecuGen’s FBI-certified fingerprint sensor with a fully programmable Linux system integrated into an all-in-one compact package almost identical in size to the sensor itself. The U20-ASF-BT hardware is certified for use in the FIPS 201 PIV program under the Mobile ID FAP 20 category, and the template extraction and matching algorithms running on the device are NIST MINEX compliant.

A developer kit for the module is available and provides tools and technologies for developers and OEMs to rapidly and efficiently develop a potentially limitless variety of custom designed fingerprint biometric products. These tools include SecuGen’s fingerprint algorithm SDK as well as the OpenSSL cryptographic libraries for additional security enhancement.

“Bluetooth connectivity opens the opportunity to use SecuGen world class technology with a variety of Bluetooth enabled products and platforms,” stated Dan Riley, SecuGen VP of Engineering. “We are very excited to have developed a premium Bluetooth OEM fingerprint solution that has been repeatedly asked for by our OEM partners. We are proud to surpass their expectations by offering a fully featured and versatile product with an embedded Linux environment and high-quality sensor, all at an exceedingly low cost.”

“We are always listening closely to the requirements of our OEM partners,” added Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen. “We have never seen the level of demand that we are seeing for this product. SecuGen is truly excited to introduce the U20-ASF-BT. This breakthrough Bluetooth fingerprint module represents the culmination of many years of effort, technological innovation and commitment to delivering the world’s best optical fingerprint readers and sensors.”

SecuGen will be demonstrating the U20-ASF-BT sensor in booth #35232 in South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from Tuesday January 8th through Friday January 11th.

About SecuGen

SecuGen Corporation (SecuGen.com) is the world’s leading provider of advanced, optical fingerprint recognition technology, products, tools and platforms for physical and information security. SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint readers and OEM components, developer kits and software, including NIST/MINEX-compliant algorithms.

For over 20 years, SecuGen has been a driving force committed to delivering innovative, high quality, rugged, and price-performing products for a wide variety of applications such as insurance and banking, health care, point of sale, logical and physical access control, mobile devices, national ID, voter registration, SIM card authentication, fleet management, and many more.

SecuGen products are used by world-leading financial, medical, government, educational and corporate institutions and are sold through an extensive partner network of reseller partners including original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors and system integrators in North America, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Learn more at: https://secugen.com/

SecuGen is a registered trademark of SecuGen Corp. in the United States and other countries.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-1227s2p-sc-u20-asf-bt-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: SecuGen U20-ASF-BT Standalone Fingerprint Module with Bluetooth.

News Source: SecuGen Corporation

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/secugen-to-demonstrate-new-fbi-certified-bluetooth-fingerprint-sensor-module-at-ces-2019/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.