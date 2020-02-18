SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SecuGen, a world leading optical fingerprint device and technology vendor, is pleased to announce that they will be demonstrating the newly released U20-ASFX, a high capacity, fully programmable, FAP 20 compliant OEM fingerprint sensor module, at the Connect:ID exhibition in Washington, D.C. next month.



The U20-ASFX is a standalone fingerprint sensor module designed for OEM developers to embed into a wide variety of hardware products that require fingerprint biometric functionality. It comes preloaded with SecuGen’s Fingerprint Management System software that allows it to be used right out of the box to capture fingerprint images, extract templates, enroll, search and match fingerprints all in one device.

The U20-ASFX can store up to 20,000 fingerprint templates, which means 10,000 users can be supported on one device at 2 templates per user. This new high-capacity fingerprint sensor module is another product based on SecuGen’s Unity architecture that combines SecuGen’s top-of-the-line, FBI certified optical fingerprint sensor with a fully programmable single board computer built right into the compact sensor package. This revolutionary architecture facilitates the design and development of powerful new fingerprint readers and fingerprint sensor modules that are smarter, more secure, and more capable than most other OEM fingerprint modules in the market.

The core of the U20-ASFX sensor module is the rugged, high image quality U20-A optical fingerprint sensor that meets the rigorous FAP 20 image quality standard and is certified by the FBI for FIPS 201 PIV and Mobile ID applications. The U20-ASFX features an integrated Single Board Computer having a 1 GHz CPU, a fully programmable Linux system, SecuGen’s fingerprint matching SDK with NIST MINEX compliant algorithms, and OpenSSL cryptographic libraries. All these are integrated into a compact package that is just barely 1 cubic inch in size.

The U20-ASFX, like other members of the Unity product line, provides the tools and technologies that allow for the rapid and efficient development of a wide variety of embedded fingerprint solutions where high quality, rugged design, and affordability are key factors.

Jeff Brown, VP of Sales and Marketing for SecuGen stated, “The U20-ASFX optical fingerprint sensor module is an evolutionary step from the U20-ASF. The U20-ASFX expands the template capacity of the previous version by a factor of 10. The Integration of a Single Board Computer with our FAP 20 certified fingerprint sensor module and with an open Linux development environment, makes this product enormously powerful and possibly unique in the industry. Combining all of this with a low price and compact size has been a major win for our partners.”

“The SecuGen engineering team has delivered a significant improvement to our flagship OEM sensor while being able to keep the cost low,” commented VP of Engineering Dan Riley. “Our team has responded to our partners’ requirements and are very excited about the U20-ASFX.”

Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen, added, “Our focus has not changed from when we started the company over 20 years ago. We work hard to deliver to our OEM partners the high-quality products and tools needed to compete successfully in diverse fields that benefit from biometric technologies. The U20-ASFX is a perfect example of this focus. We are very proud of the outcome.”

SecuGen will be demonstrating the U20-ASFX in booth #542 at Connect:ID in Washington DC from Wednesday, March 11 through Thursday, March 12, 2020.

About SecuGen

SecuGen Corporation (https://secugen.com) is the world’s leading provider of advanced, optical fingerprint recognition technology, products, tools and platforms for physical and information security. SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint readers and OEM components, developer kits and software, including NIST/MINEX-compliant algorithms.

For over 20 years, SecuGen has been a driving force committed to delivering innovative, high quality, rugged, and price-performing products for a wide variety of applications such as insurance and banking, health care, point of sale, logical and physical access control, mobile devices, national ID, voter registration, SIM card authentication, fleet management, and many more.

SecuGen products are used by world-leading financial, medical, government, educational and corporate institutions and are sold through an extensive partner network of reseller partners including original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors and system integrators in North America, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

SecuGen® is a registered trademark of SecuGen Corp. in the United States and other countries.

