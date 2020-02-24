SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SecuGen, a world leading optical fingerprint device and technology vendor, is pleased to announce that they will showcase the recently released Unity™ 20 Bluetooth fingerprint reader at the Connect:ID Exhibition in Washington, D.C. from March 11-12, 2020 in booth #542.



Based on SecuGen’s groundbreaking Unity architecture, the Unity 20 Bluetooth is the world’s first elegantly designed, low cost, fully programmable Bluetooth fingerprint reader that is compatible with Windows, Android and iOS. This versatile device features SecuGen’s new flagship U20-A fingerprint sensor found in the Hamster Pro 20 product family but with Bluetooth capability that allows it to securely transfer fingerprint data wirelessly to a smartphone, tablet or computer. It is sleek and small enough to be carried in your pocket as a mobile fingerprint reader or placed solidly at a workstation as a traditional desktop reader.

SecuGen’s Unity 20 Bluetooth reader is now compatible with Apple’s iOS mobile operating system. Apple developers can easily build fingerprint biometric applications for the iPhone and iPad that work with the Unity 20 Bluetooth. The Unity 20 Bluetooth can be used right out of the box by calling SecuGen’s Fingerprint Management System (FMS) software’s simple API. Alternatively, it can be custom programmed to suit the needs of the targeted user base.

Internally, the product incorporates a complete Linux development environment, SecuGen’s fingerprint capture and NIST MINEX-compliant template extraction and matching algorithms, the OpenSSL cryptography library, and a 1 GHz CPU to give it far more functionality, security, and privacy than a simple fingerprint reader. For example, the Unity 20 Bluetooth can capture, process, and convert fingerprints into encrypted templates within the closed environment of the reader. Sensitive data will never have to leave the device.

“This product has been a clear home run for SecuGen. Customers love the look and feel of the device,” stated Jeff Brown, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for SecuGen. “The Unity 20 Bluetooth reader is a stunning device with a slim, sleek white case, a single button and three small LEDs. Our team has done a wonderful job with this product.”

Dan Riley, Vice President of Engineering added, “I am exceedingly proud of our development team. They did a sensational job with this product. The Unity 20 Bluetooth is a breakthrough product that maintains our dedication to quality. Not only is it well engineered and versatile, the Unity 20 Bluetooth fingerprint reader is also a beautiful product.”

“We always try to focus on the needs of our partners,” stated Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen. “The Unity 20 Bluetooth is a response to a clear need that we have seen for a wireless fingerprint reader that is compatible with the major OS’s, Windows, Android, and iOS. We heard the call, and we are delighted to be able to deliver these new products that are attractive, powerful, and economical.”

About SecuGen

SecuGen Corporation (https://secugen.com/) is the world’s leading provider of advanced, optical fingerprint recognition technology, products, tools and platforms for physical and information security. SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint readers and OEM components, developer kits and software, including NIST/MINEX-compliant algorithms.

For over 20 years, SecuGen has been a driving force committed to delivering innovative, high quality, rugged, and price-performing products for a wide variety of applications such as insurance and banking, health care, point of sale, logical and physical access control, mobile devices, national ID, voter registration, SIM card authentication, fleet management, and many more.

SecuGen products are used by world-leading financial, medical, government, educational and corporate institutions and are sold through an extensive partner network of reseller partners including original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors and system integrators in North America, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

