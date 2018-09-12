SecuGen to Showcase the Unity Bluetooth Fingerprint Reader and U20-ASF-BT OEM Bluetooth sensor at 2018 GSX

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SecuGen, a world leading optical fingerprint device and technology vendor, is pleased to announce that it will be showcasing the soon to be released Unity Bluetooth fingerprint reader and the U20-ASF-BT OEM Bluetooth sensor at the Global Security Exchange expo in Las Vegas this month.



The Unity Bluetooth fingerprint reader is the world’s first elegantly designed, low cost, fully programmable Bluetooth fingerprint reader. Developers can program the Unity Bluetooth fingerprint reader right out of the box by calling SecuGen’s Fingerprint Management System (FMS) software’s simple API. Alternatively, the Unity Bluetooth reader is fully programmable, sporting a complete Linux development environment, SecuGen’s onboard fingerprint capture, template extraction and matching SDK, and a 1 GHz CPU.

The finished Unity Bluetooth reader is designed for either field or desktop use. It is small and sleek and can be carried in your pocket as a mobile fingerprint reader or placed solidly at a workstation. The Unity reader, like all SecuGen products, is priced for large scale deployments.

The U20-ASF-BT OEM Bluetooth sensor is the heart, soul, and brains of the Unity Bluetooth fingerprint reader and is available to hardware vendors for integration into their own products. Based on SecuGen’s rugged, ultra-compact U20 sensor, the U20-ASF-BT can be embedded into hardware products where space is at a premium, such as handheld devices, ATMs, POS equipment, and access control devices. Like the Unity Bluetooth reader, the U20-ASF-BT can be used by calling the SecuGen Fingerprint Management System’s APIs or can be programmed from scratch as a Linux device using the built-in MINEX-compliant fingerprint algorithms, OpenSSL crypto libraries, and 1 GHz CPU.

“Most of the existing Bluetooth products on the market are about as attractive as a deck of cards,” stated Jeff Brown, VP of Sales and Marketing for SecuGen. “The Unity Bluetooth reader, on the other hand, breaks the mold and is a stunning device with a slim, sleek white case, a single button and three small LEDs. Our team has been able to do this while keeping the price of the product very low. We are very, very proud of this product. Our team has done a wonderful job.”

Dan Riley, VP of Engineering added, “Once again our engineering team has heard the voices of our partners and has designed world class products to meet their needs. The Unity Bluetooth and U20-ASF-BT are breakthrough products that maintain our dedication to quality. They are not only well engineered and versatile but very affordable, and the finished Unity Bluetooth fingerprint reader is truly a beautiful product.”

“We continue to focus on the requirements of our partners around the world,” stated Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen. “Unity Bluetooth and the U20-ASF-BT are a response to a clear need that we have seen in the marketplace. This is precisely what our partners have been asking for, and we are excited to support and help them succeed with new products that are attractive, powerful, and economical.”

The Unity Bluetooth and OEM sensor will be on display in SecuGen’s booth # 2983 at the 2018 GSX exhibition held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from September 25 through September 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About SecuGen:

SecuGen Corporation (secugen.com) is the world’s leading provider of advanced, optical fingerprint recognition technology, products, tools and platforms for physical and information security. SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint readers and OEM components, developer kits and software, including NIST/MINEX-compliant algorithms.

Known for high quality, ruggedness, and price-performance, SecuGen’s products are used across a wide range of industries, market segments and applications around the world including insurance and banking, medical and health care, point of sale, logical and physical access control, mobile devices, AFIS and law enforcement, and national ID and voter ID projects.

Learn more at: https://secugen.com/

SecuGen® is a registered trademark of SecuGen Corp. in the United States and other countries.

