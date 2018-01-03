SecuGen to Unveil New Hamster Pro 10 Ultra-Slim Fingerprint Reader and U10 Sensor at CES 2018

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SecuGen is pleased to announce the unveiling of the soon to be released Hamster Pro 10 fingerprint reader. The Hamster Pro 10 is the smallest and lowest priced fingerprint in SecuGen’s growing line of high quality fingerprint products.



The Hamster Pro 10 is a Mobile ID FAP 10, FBI Certified fingerprint reader that is compatible with SecuGen’s free SDKs. This ultra-slim, sleek unit fits perfectly anywhere to secure your desktop, laptop, and even your Android cell phone. Developers will want to add Hamster Pro 10 compatibility to their software to enable affordable fingerprint biometric security for all users.

The Hamster Pro 10 is powered by SecuGen’s U10 optical sensor. The U10 is among the smallest, high image quality optical fingerprint sensors on the market today with a thickness of just over 13 millimeters.

“With the Hamster Pro 10, our team has taken SecuGen’s optical fingerprint technology and scaled it down to a tiny sensor while retaining its renowned image quality,” said Dan Riley, SecuGen’s VP of Engineering. “The almost unbelievably small U10 sensor inside is a remarkable feat of engineering. This is what our developer partners have been asking for, and we have delivered.”

Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen added, “As always, we are relentless in our pursuit of higher quality and better products at increasingly lower price points. Our team has done it again, and our partners are giving us amazing feedback, including a major manufacturer for a laptop design that incorporates the U10 sensor. We are very proud of these new products.”

The Hamster Pro 10 and U10 are scheduled for release in early Q2 of 2018. Both products will be on display at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 9 through 12, 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in booth #21767 of South Hall.

About SecuGen:

SecuGen Corporation (SecuGen.com) is the world’s leading provider of advanced, optical fingerprint recognition technology, products, tools and platforms for physical and information security. SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint readers and OEM components, developer kits and software, including NIST/MINEX-compliant algorithms. Known for high quality, ruggedness, and price-performance, SecuGen’s products are used across a wide range of industries, market segments and applications around the world including insurance and banking, medical and health care, point of sale, logical and physical access control, mobile devices, AFIS and law enforcement, and national ID and voter ID projects.

