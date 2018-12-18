SecuGen to Unveil the U10-SF, the World’s Smallest Programmable Fingerprint Module, at CES 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SecuGen, the world’s leading optical fingerprint device and technology vendor, is pleased to announce that they will unveil the U10-SF at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.



The U10-SF is an ultra-slim standalone fingerprint sensor module designed for OEMs and developers to embed into a wide variety of hardware products that require fingerprint biometric functionality. It comes preloaded with SecuGen’s Fingerprint Management System software that allows it to be used right out of the box to capture fingerprint images, extract templates, enroll, search and match fingerprints all in one device.

The U10-SF hardware is FBI certified for use in FIPS 201 PIV and Mobile ID FAP 10 applications. The template extraction and matching algorithms that run on the device are NIST MINEX compliant.

The core of the U10-SF sensor module is the rugged, high image quality U10 optical fingerprint sensor released earlier this year. The U10-SF features a Single Board Computer having a 1 GHz CPU, a fully programmable Linux system, SecuGen’s fingerprint matching SDK, and OpenSSL cryptographic libraries. All of this is integrated into a compact package almost identical in size to the ultra-slim U10 itself. The U10-SF provides the tools and technologies that allow for the rapid and efficient development of a wide variety of embedded fingerprint solutions where high quality, rugged design, and affordability are key factors.

Jeff Brown, VP of Sales and Marketing for SecuGen stated, “The U10-SF optical fingerprint sensor module is the culmination of a multi-year development process. One strand of that process was to reduce the size of the sensor to our smallest ever. The second strand of the process was to merge a Single Board Computer with the fingerprint sensor module and embed an open Linux development environment, making this product unique in the industry. Combining all of this with its low price and astonishingly small size is a major breakthrough.”

“The SecuGen engineering team has continued to innovate and has developed a new approach to delivering world class OEM sensors,” commented VP of Engineering Dan Riley. “The U10-SF combines very challenging design goals: small size, a fully programmable device, and an affordable price. Our team has successfully delivered on this vision with the U10-SF. We are very excited about this product.”

Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen, added, “As always, we have focused on delivering to our OEM partners the tools they need to compete successfully in this highly competitive industry. The U10-SF is a perfect example of this focus. Our team has worked long and hard on this product, and we are very proud of the outcome.”

SecuGen will be demonstrating the U10-SF in booth #35232 in South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at CES 2019 from Tuesday, January 8 through Friday, January 11.

About SecuGen:

SecuGen Corporation (Secugen.com) is the world’s leading provider of advanced, optical fingerprint recognition technology, products, tools and platforms for physical and information security. SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint readers and OEM components, developer kits and software, including NIST/MINEX-compliant algorithms.

For over 20 years, SecuGen has been a driving force committed to delivering high quality, innovative, rugged, and price-performing products for a wide variety of applications such as insurance and banking, medical and health care, point of sale, logical and physical access control, mobile devices, AFIS and law enforcement, national ID, voter registration, SIM card authentication, fleet management, and many more.

SecuGen products are used by world-leading financial, medical, government, educational and corporate institutions and are sold through an extensive partner network of reseller partners including original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors and system integrators in North America, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

