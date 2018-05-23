Seidel Diesel Group Embraces Franklin Covey’s 4DX Program

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., May 23, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — According to Paul Thoms, President, “We’ve had significant success in quantifiable cost savings and increased revenue by bringing Covey’s® The 4 Disciplines of Execution™ (4DX) formula into our culture.” Midwest Fuel Injection at its Bolingbrook’s Headquarters was first to incorporate the 4DX approach into its strategic goal setting initiatives in Oct. 2017, quickly achieving business-critical goals.



Thoms led the rollout of 4DX to the branch managers during the 6th annual SDG meeting and stated, “Without question, we were very excited to show our branch managers how to integrate this successful business formula at their locations.” Thoms added that the impact of implementing 4DX and focusing on “Wildly Important Goals” (WIGS), resulted in a gain of $217,000 from combined cost reductions and sales increases.

Further compounding the value of 4DX, “Our branch managers left the meeting with a sense of enthusiasm, as they look forward to implementing this program to achieve their goals,” according to Thoms.

The meeting held last weekend included SDG management from its Bolingbrook headquarters and branch managers from Midwest Fuel Injection (Illinois, Iowa), Metro Fuel Injection (Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania), International Fuel Injection (Florida), Pacific Fuel Injection (Oregon), and Action Truck Parts (Illinois).

The two-and-a-half-day event allowed SDG to review business results, recognize significant achievements, share new strategies for goal setting and provide a great opportunity for relationship building. Paul Thoms, President, noted “corporate sales as a group were up 7.8 percent since the last managers meeting,” held in April 2017.

About The Seidel Diesel Group:

The Seidel Diesel Group is comprised of Midwest Fuel Injection Service, Metro Fuel Injection Service, Pacific Fuel Injection Service, International Fuel Injection Service, Action Truck Parts and Diesel Service Center. The Seidel Diesel group was founded in 1981 and there are 13 operating entities in seven states. The Seidel Diesel Group has established itself as one of the leading suppliers of new and remanufactured diesel fuel injection components, turbochargers, diesel fuel additives and diesel engine components in the United States. The Seidel Diesel Group is headquartered in Bolingbrook, Ill.

More information: https://seideldieselgroup.com/.

