Forum hosted by Dayton-based Energy Optimizers, USA and national biz group E2

DAYTON — On November 4, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown and State Rep. Jim Butler will join local, state and federal policymakers speaking at Clean Energy at a Crossroads, a clean energy forum hosted by Energy Optimizers, USA, in partnership with the national, nonpartisan business group E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs).

WHAT: Clean Energy at a Crossroads Forum

WHEN: November 4, 5:30-7:00pm (networking reception 5:00-5:30pm)

WHERE: The Steam Plant, 617 E. Third St., Dayton

WHO:

Sherrod Brown, Senator, United Stated Senate

Senator, United Stated Senate Jim Butler, Speaker Pro Tempore, Ohio House of Representatives

Speaker Pro Tempore, Ohio House of Representatives Debbie Lieberman, Montgomery County Commissioner

Montgomery County Commissioner Greg Smith, Founder, Energy Optimizers, USA

State and federal policies are changing the outlook for renewable energy and energy efficiency in Ohio. Cities like Dayton are stepping up efforts to slash pollution and leading the transition towards clean energy in the U.S. According to E2’s 2019 Clean Jobs America report, Ohio has the eighth most clean energy jobs in the U.S. with over 112,000 jobs in solar energy, energy efficiency, grid modernization, clean vehicles, and more.

This invitation-only event is open to media and will focus on the future of clean energy in Ohio and what it means to local and regional business owners – and the jobs they create. The event will also include the unveiling of a new program for young clean-energy professionals who are inspired to make a difference in the world

###

About Energy Optimizers, USA

Energy Optimizers, USA works with educational, governmental, commercial and industrial customers to implement energy savings opportunities to reduce operational costs, including lighting retrofits, renewable energy projects (wind and solar), HVAC retrofit projects, building automation retrofits and energy education programs. The company was named to the INC. Magazine Top 500 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S. (2014), was named the Fastest Growing Company in the region for two consecutive years by the Dayton Business Journal (2013, 2014), and was named a finalist in the Dayton Business Journal Best Places To Work competition in 2016. To learn more about Energy Optimizers, USA, visit their website at http://energyoptusa.com or call them at (937) 877-1919.

About E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs)

E2 is a national, nonpartisan group of business leaders, investors and professionals from every sector of the economy who advocate for small policies that are good for the economy and good for the environment. The organization’s members have founded or funded more than 2,500 companies, created more than 600,000 jobs and manage more than $100 million in venture and private equity capital. For more information, visit www.e2.org or follow the group on Twitter @e2org.