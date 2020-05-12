AVENTURA, Fla., May 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Elder Solutions Law Firm, PA has released a new service for Seniors in response to COVID-19. The service is called the Senior Kit, and it focuses on basic estate planning for seniors.



During the COVID-19 crisis, Elder Solutions Law Firm, PA noticed their phones ringing for basic estate planning for seniors more than usual. The staff of Elder Solutions Law Firm, PA held a Zoom meeting and explored several possibilities to help the seniors in the communities Elder Solutions Law Firm, PA serves.

After much discussion, Elder Solutions Law Firm, PA is proud to announce a service directed towards seniors in direct response to COVID-19. It is called the “Senior Kit,” and includes a Will, Power of Attorney, Healthcare Agent, and a Living Will.

“We wanted to make a positive impact for the clientele we serve and make a difference,” stated Yoni Markhoff, the attorney behind Elder Solutions Law Firm, PA.

“While it is always important to have Advanced Directives in place, it is so much more important today given the COVID-19 crisis,” continued Yoni Markhoff.

Elder Solutions Law Firm, PA is offering the Senior Kit at a reduced price and is able to handle every aspect of the documents remotely, throughout the entire State of Florida.

Elder Solutions Law Firm, PA is a law firm based in South Florida that focuses on senior planning, including Medicaid Planning, Estate Planning, Special Needs Trusts, Guardianships, and Probate. We protect the seniors’ legacy for future generations.

