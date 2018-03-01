Senior Litigator and Trial Attorney Eugene Ashley Joins Hoge Fenton in California

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 1, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hoge Fenton is pleased to announce that Eugene “Geno” Ashley has joined the firm’s Business Litigation group. A senior litigator and trial attorney, Geno, a former Hopkins & Carley shareholder, brings a wealth of litigation and trial experience to Hoge Fenton.



For more than 24 years, Geno has both counseled and advocated on behalf of his business clients in significant matters. A veteran trial lawyer, Geno’s experience ranges from “bet the company” lawsuits with multi-million-dollar outcomes, to prosecuting and defending actions arising out of contracts and business torts, unfair business practices and trade secrets claims, and construction and real estate disputes. In addition, his experience as his previous firm’s General Counsel has provided him with a strong foundation in legal ethics and professional responsibility.

“Geno is a stellar trial attorney with a remarkable record, especially when dealing with high stakes cases,” said Alison Buchanan, Chair of Hoge Fenton’s Business Litigation practice group. “His ability to formulate strategy and achieve client objectives is impressive. I am so pleased to have Geno as part of the Hoge Fenton Business Litigation team.”

“I am thrilled to join Hoge Fenton and feel that my clients will be well served at the firm,” said Geno Ashley. “Hoge Fenton’s reputation for passionate client advocacy and its diverse practice offerings define quality service.”

“We want only the best attorneys who also share the values and culture of the firm. Geno exemplifies the qualities that we look for in an attorney: excellence in the profession, dedication to the community and one another, and integrity,” said Daniel W. Ballesteros, Managing Shareholder of the firm. “Geno is a highly-respected litigator with a distinguished record in court. Continuing our rich history of trial advocacy in the Silicon Valley community, we welcome Geno to the firm.”

For more information, visit https://www.hogefenton.com/news-events/senior-litigator-and-trial-attorney-eugene-ashley-joins-hoge-fenton/.

ABOUT HOGE FENTON:

Hoge Fenton is a multi-service law firm headquartered in Silicon Valley, with highly focused practitioners who can meet most of its clients’ ongoing needs. As a member of Mackrell International, a premier network of independent law firms in 60 countries, the firm’s reach extends around the world. Mackrell International has been named a Top Ranked Chambers Global Leading Law Firm Network.

More information: https://www.hogefenton.com/ and http://www.mackrell.net/.

