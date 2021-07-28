How to deal with post-COVID separation anxiety in dogs

Over the past year, COVID-19 restrictions have provided families opportunities to spend more time with their pets than ever before. Bonds were strengthened, relationships were deepened, and in some cases, new furry family members were welcomed.

Now, as society slowly-but-surely returns to normal, many concerns remain about dogs’ separation-related behaviors as their humans return to work.

What is separation anxiety in dogs?

Like humans, dogs experience anxiety, too. Unpredictable or unfamiliar situations or circumstances bring on anxiety in dogs. In some cases, dogs exhibit signs of anxiety during thunderstorms, fireworks, noisy environments, or separation from their owners.

Because we’ve been at home with our pets for almost an entire year, dogs and cats rely on the constant attention, stimulation, and activity around the home. As people’s lives return to normal, our routines will change again, creating separation anxiety in your dog.

Separation anxiety is a normal response to extended times away from you, their human. It should subside with time and consistency; however, some dogs, especially puppies, may find it harder to overcome their frustration or fears of being left behind.

Typical signs of separation anxiety in dogs may include:

Pacing

Excessive panting

Jumping up on the owner

Barking or whining

Milder behaviors are (almost) expected, but more extreme behaviors are certainly something to be concerned about. These behaviors include destruction of crates, door frames, furniture, chewing through doors or walls, or other unusually detrimental behaviors.

You must address these behaviors immediately to avoid further trauma to your dog or your home.

How to Prepare Your Dog for Separation

There are a few different ways to prepare your dog for this increased separation from you regularly.

Independence training

Just like in humans, your dog must be capable of spending time alone. While you may be a pro at this by now, your furry companion is used to having you around; he may need extra convincing.

Start by isolating yourself in your home: Take a conference call in another room with the door closed, watch TV in another room, or work on a project in an off-limits location from your dog. A few minutes a day of isolation is enough to create a little independence in your dog before you return to work.

Create their safe place: Ensure your dog has their place of refuge with toys, food and water bowls, and other items they find comfort in. When you are home, begin behavior training with cues, like “go to your crate,” to let your dog know that you are removing yourself from the space and they will be left alone there.

Meet their needs

Dogs have basic physical, emotional, and mental needs just like their owners. When these needs aren’t met, they can become destructive and frustrated. Because they aren’t able to communicate verbally, they show their emotions through destructive or attention-seeking behaviors.

Aside from proper nutrition and attention, ensure their exercise needs are met, so their pent-up energy doesn’t turn into destructive behavior.

After returning home from work, play fetch in the backyard or take your dog to the park for some interaction and socialization. Physical exercise, like running at maximum speed, is excellent for burning extra energy.

Create a routine

Creating a routine is the best way to reassure your dog that this is the new way of doing things!

Just like they know a leash means the dog park, as you go through the routine motions, they will come to expect and find comfort in the new schedule.

Depending on the dog and their level of separation anxiety, it may be necessary to “fake” your routine to desensitize them to your departure; like jingling car keys or picking up your work bag without actually leaving your home.

Before you head to work, toss them a toy or bone that challenges them and keeps them occupied. This accomplishes two things: 1) they are occupied and comforted by something they love, and 2) they know what comes next in the routine.

While this may increase confusion for some dogs, others may come to understand that their owners are not abandoning them each time they leave the house; but will return and provide the same love and attention they’ve always received.

A solution to separation anxiety in dogs



