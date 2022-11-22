Ohio law enforcement in Washington County has conducted an extensive investigation regarding property that they claim was stolen throughout their area. The investigation culminated in the arrests of six individuals. Now, those facing charges are likely considering their options for mounting an effective defense. Investigation and arrests For the past six months, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Belpre Police Department have investigated claims of stolen property throughout Washington County. While most of the arrests occurred in Belpre, authorities also executed a search warrant at a location in Durham Township. During their search, authorities say they also discovered considerable amounts of illegal drugs. Three people — ages 27, 47 and 51 — were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, permitting drug use and theft. As authorities were serving the warrant, a car apparently left the scene. Police say they caught up with the car and initiated a traffic stop. Inside were three people, and they were charged with a range of drug felonies along with tampering with evidence, as at least one of the three is accused of trying to get rid of the drugs before the vehicle was stopped. The report states that the individuals involved referred to themselves as the “Scrap Gang.” Right to defense Authorities said they were able to recover some stolen items and will eventually return the property to its rightful owners. They also said the investigation could lead to even more arrests. Those already arrested face serious charges, and they will want to work closely with an experienced criminal defense attorney in Ohio to help them pursue the best outcome possible.The post Several accused of possessing stolen goods first appeared on Dungan & LeFevre.