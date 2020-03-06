SEATTLE, Wash., March 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Shobitam Inc,. designers of beautiful Indian Ethnic Wear announced the release of Shobitam Signature Collections, their largest product launch yet. The Pure Silk Sarees of the Signature Collections are inspired by the rich heritage of Indian handloom and mark a significant expansion to Shobitam’s collection of highly rated sarees, blouses, gowns and jewelry.



Just in the first year, thousands of customers all over the US have experienced Shobitam’s original designs of saree and jewelry collections. With over 530 five-star customer reviews, Shobitam, known for its top-rated and unique collection in ethnic and party wear, is now expanding into women’s bridal wear and wedding collections with gusto and confidence.

Signature is the curated collection and couture line from Shobitam, and includes highly curated premium partywear and bridal wear. The bridal wear collection portrays the beauty and classiness every bride dreams about for her special day.

Signature Collections include Pure Silk Sarees from Banaras, Kanjeevaram, Chanderi, Mysore and Coimbatore. Drawing from rich Indian handloom, the finest and most delicate silk fabrics with intricate weaves of zari work have been embellished with traditional embroideries.

Pure Shobitam Silks are Silk Mark Certified for best quality and offered at best prices which will allow women across the world to embrace ethnic wear for weddings and special events.

“We are thrilled to announce the release of Shobitam Signature Collections,” said Aparna Thyagarajan, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Shobitam. “This launch marks an important milestone in our journey towards making Ethnic Fashion accessible to everyone in a sustainable way. As a women-owned enterprise, we are especially grateful to be launching this to celebrate Women’s Day, and continue to earn reviews like: ‘My second purchase. Love their professionalism. Beautiful saree! great quality. Packaged so nicely and arrived very quickly.’”

The Signature Collections are the hallmark of the highest quality of elegance and design that Shobitam is known for. Check out Shobitam Signature Collections at: https://www.shobitam.com/

About Shobitam, Inc.

Founded by fashionistas and creative sisters Aparna and Ambika in Seattle, Shobitam is dedicated to making Indian ethnic wear affordable, elegant and available globally. We are powered by a passion for wearing good clothes, an interest in designing them, and a drive to make them available to all. A shop for a cause, our mission is to help people feel good, look good and do good. By working closely with weavers in designing unique collections and selling directly to customers through an online platform, we offer beautiful selections with quality, prices and 5-star service!

