Shopping local is what keeps our local communities and businesses alive. During this time, Miami County’s most treasured shops take the necessary precautionary measures to make your next shopping trip a pleasant and safe experience.

From high-end shopping to bargain hunting, visitors are always pleased with the variety of shops available throughout the area.

In traditional and non-traditional ways, our local shops have made it possible to support them with a visit to the store, online, with curbside pickups, gift certificates, and more.

Plans for a safe and successful shopping trip to Miami County must include some of our area favorites to hit the mark! For the perfect gift, please consider a few of our small businesses below.

Miami County Small Business Shops

Living Simply Soap

It’s beginning to smell a lot like Christmas at Living Simply Soap! Featuring a host of different bath and body care products, like deodorants, lip balms, lotions, scrubs, bath bombs, and more, you certainly won’t leave without the perfect gift.

If you are looking for a grab-and-go gift, the holiday collections feature the ideal gift set that includes a handmade olive oil bar soap, liquid soap, lotion, hand and body cream, and a room spray! The holiday season is perfectly encompassed in cranberry, gingerbread, peppermint, and other scents.

Living Simply Soaps will make your holiday shopping even easier with free gift wrapping!



Fox And Feather Trading Co.

Located in Tipp City, Ohio, Fox and Feather is a family-owned boutique specializing in clothing and accessories as well as home decor.

Stop in for a beautiful wall art print or a nice throw for the ones who love home decor. Or, if you are shopping locally for a new dress for a virtual holiday party, you will be sure to find the perfect outfit and accessories!

The Hotel Gallery

Located inside an 1840s historic hotel, The Hotel Gallery offers a unique shopping experience with various options to choose from. With more than 30 years of experience, The Hotel Gallery supports local artists and artists from around the world. Here, you can find the gift for everyone on your list.

Peruse the selections of locally made pottery, artwork, designer clothing and jewelry, kitchen items, and more! You can quickly and safely place your order over the phone for curbside pickup, shipping, or local delivery.

Studio 14 Creative Arts Center

Give the gift of a creative experience at Studio 14 Creative Arts Center! Beginning as a sip and paint venue, Studio 14 hosts events, workshops, and classes for adults and children!

Participants express their creativity by selecting an item of their choice and adding their unique design and finishing touches!

Designs are chosen from a large selection of items, including kids, seasonal, home goods, plates, platters, mugs, holiday items, and stoneware. The selection of paint colors is abundant from the paint bar!

Studio 14 invites you to sit back, relax, and create!

Johnston Farm and Indian Agency

Through the gift of experience, loved ones can explore 2,000 years of Ohio’s rich history at Johnston Farm and Indian Agency.

The property features American Indian Mounds, the John Johnston Farm, and museum. Visitors can also ride on a 19th century-style mule-drawn canal boat on a restored section of the historic Miami and Erie Canal.

The property features seasonal hours through the spring, summer, and fall, so plan to experience this historical adventure in early 2021.

Indian Creek Distillery

A boozy gift for the adults! Indian Creek Distillery is a small artisan farm distillery featuring handcrafted frontier whiskeys, made with local corn and rye!

This is a great gift of experience for those who love getting a glimpse of history with a little whiskey. Guests learn about the story of the property, take a distillery tour, and enjoy a flight tasting!

Visit the gift shop for even more ideas! The Indian Creek Distillery carries products from local small businesses in the area, including unique gift items, delicious StillHouse Maple Syrup, StillHouse Bourbon-Infused Honey and more.

WACO Air Museum

The Waco Air Museum invites adults and kids to experience Miami County with a bird’s eye view!

This is truly a gift for the adventurers! A membership to the museum is ideal for those who enjoy experiencing aviation heights with their feet on the ground; however, a biplane ride on Sunny would be the ultimate experience for those who wish to experience Miami County from the sky!

Gift certificates, books, and apparel are all available for purchase online.

Board and Brush

Give the gift of creativity with a Board and Brush experience!

Let your creativity shine by adding your own unique flair to a DIY wood sign. Led by an experienced art instructor, you will be guided through each step of your design with the freedom to add your own unique taste!

With an added virtual option, this is such a fun and safe experience for parties, birthdays, bachelorette parties, corporate events and more.



Rosebud’s Real Food

Meal times should be simple, delicious, and real! At Rosebud’s Real Food, you will find organic seasoning mixes, salts, spices, honey-fruit butters, and more – just in time for the holiday season.

The goal at Rosebud’s is to use as many local, non-sprayed sources as possible. All ingredients are certified organic, gluten-free, chemical-free and non-GMO.

Even during the indulgent holiday season, you can feel confident that you are providing your family a nutritious meal, full of fabulous flavor without the chemicals or fillers.

Visit us online or in the store to sample the honey-sweetened fruit butters, like the Pear or Peach Poblano, or our wide selections of herbs, spices, seeds, and salts.

This & That’s Candy On Main

Take a step back in time to a vintage candy shop – where the treats are retro and memories are free! It’s a great place for selecting the perfect gift for that someone special!

This & That’s Candy On Main in Piqua features an array of retro candy, toys, and flavored sodas, as well as locally-made breads and cookies by the dozen! Kids hit the sugar rush, and adults feel the nostalgia with vintage novelty candy items, treats, and gifts.

Stuff stockings with a Rice Crispy Treat Stocking Kit or an M&M’s Gingerbread Stadium Cookie Kit. Give someone the gift of a custom gift basket, filled with their favorite candy; a simple bird seed wreath is a perfect gift for those who enjoy nature.

Place orders, prepay, and pickup at This & That’s Candy on Main!



Pachamama Market

The perfect place to shop locally for the world traveler on your list! Pachamama Market is your neighborhood marketplace for fair trade, handmade, and eco-friendly goods.

This Market was created by Lindsay during her time studying, working, and volunteering for NGOs in the U.S. and abroad. She wanted to create a place where global creators can connect with those right here in our community.

When you shop at Pachamama, you are empowering communities around the world with goods that make a difference. Here, you will find everything from Christmas ornaments, clothing, jewelry, home goods, stationery and more.



Shop fair trade, handmade, and eco-friendly this holiday season!

As you plan your holiday shopping, please consider small and local businesses. Your continued support of Miami County businesses and community is appreciated.

