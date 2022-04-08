Deciding if you should get breast reduction surgery can be a stressful decision to make. You want the best for your health and self-confidence, but this procedure can be a serious and complex decision. Therefore, it’s a good idea to acquire as much information as possible before making a decision, to become fully informed.

This article will discuss the reasons why you may want to consider getting breast reduction surgery, as well as the considerations you should make before going under the knife.

What is Breast Reduction Surgery?

Breast reduction is a procedure which removes excess fat, glandular tissue, and skin from the breasts. It can also:

Improve posture

Make exercise easier

Improve your physical performance

Improve your self-image

Relieve back pain

After removing excess fat and tissue, the skin is tightened with sutures (stitches). The incisions will be made around the areolas and down toward the crease beneath each breast. A hospital stay is not required unless there are complications or other procedures performed in conjunction with this surgery.

Who is a Good Candidate for Breast Reduction Surgery?

Breast reduction is usually recommended for women who experience physical symptoms caused by the heaviness of their breasts. These symptoms may include:

Back, neck, and shoulder pain caused by the weight of the breasts

Skin irritation beneath the breast crease

Painful bra strap indentations on the shoulders from heavy breasts

Discomfort from exercise due to breast size and weight

Difficulty fitting into clothing

Difficulty performing daily tasks such as walking or bending over

In addition to these physical benefits, many women report an improved sense of self-esteem and confidence following breast reduction surgery.

What are the Benefits of a Breast Reduction Procedure?

While some women may feel self-conscious about their large breasts, it’s important to remember that breast reduction is not just a cosmetic procedure. In addition to relieving painful symptoms and restoring a more balanced body shape, breast reduction can also help reduce the risk of some health conditions associated with overly large breasts. These include:

Skin irritation under the breasts

Chronic headaches

Neck and back pain

Joint pain

Poor posture

Difficulty breathing

Persistent rashes under the breasts

In some cases, insurance companies may cover part or all of a breast reduction if they determine a medical necessity. However, no insurance company will cover a procedure simply for cosmetic reasons alone.

How Long Will the Results of a Breast Reduction Procedure Last?

Breast reduction results should be long-lasting, particularly if you maintain a stable weight and avoid pregnancy after surgery. The results can change if you do become pregnant or gain a significant amount of weight.

Keep in mind that aging can also affect your breasts. As they age, they will lose their firmness and may start to sag due to loss of skin elasticity.

What is the Average Recovery Time After Surgery?

The average recovery time after breast reduction surgery is about two weeks. It is important to have someone drive you home following this procedure and stay with you for 24 hours. You will have pain and swelling, which may take several weeks to improve. Drains will be in place for a few days, as well as a dressing that should be kept clean and dry.

You will be able to return to work after about two weeks, but you should avoid strenuous activity including heavy lifting for at least four weeks after surgery. Avoid contact sports and other activities for three months following surgery. Your breasts may not settle into their final position for six months or more following surgery.

Conclusion

The short answer to this question is, yes! If you’re struggling with having large breasts, or your breasts are causing physical issues and pain, breast reduction surgery is a great option for alleviating these issues. The best way to determine if breast reduction surgery is right for you is to consult with a professional.

