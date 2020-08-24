LEHI, Utah, Aug. 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, has enhanced its integration with MobilityRE with new features that improve the home search experience for borrowers and enable lenders and Realtors to respond more swiftly to borrower requests.



PHOTO CAPTION: SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere.

Available as an integrated tool within the SimpleNexus digital mortgage app, MobilityRE’s white-labeled home search app is designed for Realtors and lenders to share with their clientele. MobilityRE pulls real-time property listings to ensure prospective homebuyers make decisions based on only the most accurate, up-to-date information. Homebuyers can save their favorite properties and set search criteria to identify homes that meet their personal preferences and credit capacity.

Unlike other home search apps, MobilityRE insulates homebuyers from the unwanted solicitation of opportunistic agents and lenders. Instead, a homebuyer’s search history is visible only to their preferred Realtor and loan officer (LO), who receive instant, in-app notifications whenever the homebuyer requests a home showing or loan quote. Realtors and LOs are also alerted whenever the asking price of a saved property changes or a new listing hits the market that matches the applicant’s search criteria.

“Real-time push notifications allow Realtors and loan officers to proactively assemble loan quotes, schedule home viewings and prepare pre-approval letters, saving customers valuable time in a competitive real estate market and ultimately converting more opportunities into closed loans,” said SimpleNexus CEO Matt Hansen. “It’s a win for everyone involved.”

The enhanced integration also adds a filter to the home search experience that enables users to specify their preference for properties close to nightlife, public transportation and other “lifestyle” features, then view matching neighborhoods on a visual heatmap.

“The integration of MobilityRE and SimpleNexus brings together two award-winning technologies that empower lenders to capitalize on the central role of mobile devices in today’s homebuying process,” said MobilityRE CEO and Founder Ben Teerlink. “We’re pleased to make this combined offering even more powerful with new features that give originators a serious edge when it comes to retaining prospects and closing deals.”

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers, real estate agents and settlement service providers to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

About MobilityRE:

MobilityRE is a rapidly growing technology company whose home search and real estate market intelligence solutions are used by nearly 150 mortgage lenders, including 17 of the top 25 retail lenders in the United States, and thousands of real estate professionals at leading U.S. and Canadian brokerages, including Berkshire Hathaway, Coldwell Banker, Keller Williams, Century 21 and RE/MAX. With MobilityRE, brokers and agents can give homebuyers a branded mobile app that makes it easy to search or view any property. Visit https://mobilityre.com to learn more.

Twitter: @SimpleNexus @MobilityRE #digitalmortgage #mortgagelending #domore #homesearch

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0724s2p-simplenexus-300dpi.jpg

News Source: SimpleNexus

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/simplenexus-and-mobilityre-enhance-mobile-integration-with-push-notifications-more-powerful-home-search-features/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.