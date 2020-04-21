LEHI, Utah, April 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, today announced that more than two million consumers have downloaded its award-winning mobile app. The milestone marks a 53.8% increase in consumer downloads of the SimpleNexus app since the beginning of the year.



With 42 out of 50 U.S. states responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by issuing stay-at-home orders, more consumers than ever are seeking tools that allow them to collaborate with real estate agents and mortgage originators without meeting face-to-face.

SimpleNexus, which earned global recognition last month as Fintech Breakthrough’s ‘Best Digital Mortgage Platform’ of 2020, serves as a common hub where borrowers, real estate agents and mortgage originators can collaborate on loan applications, upload documents and share real-time status updates. To date, SimpleNexus has connected 2,040,724 consumers with more than 24,000 active loan originators and 98,000 real estate agents nationwide.

“SimpleNexus is dead simple to use. It gives borrowers both the latitude to work independently and immediate access to expert guidance when it’s needed,” said SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen. “The combination of ease-of-use and transparency is resonating strongly with originators and loan applicants alike in this time of economic uncertainty and personal upheaval. We are delighted to see this level of market enthusiasm for SimpleNexus and are responding by doubling down on our commitment to ongoing product enhancement.”

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

