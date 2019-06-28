SimpleNexus Bolsters Senior Leadership Team to Support Expanding Roster of Mortgage Lender Clients

LEHI, Utah, June 28, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, today announced that it has bolstered its senior leadership team with the appointments of three vice presidents to support the company’s rapidly expanding roster of mortgage lender clients.



*PHOTO caption: (L-R) Kent Besaw, Kevin McKenzie and Shane Westra join SimpleNexus leadership.

“Our rapidly growing user base underscores a strong lender appetite for digital mortgage tools that help fill referral pipelines and improve loan application conversion,” said SimpleNexus President and COO Ben Miller. “We are proud to welcome three talented leaders who share SimpleNexus’ commitment to excellence and innovation.”

The newly appointed executives are:

Kent Besaw, VP of Customer Success

Besaw possesses 17 years of management experience in the financial services and technology sectors and a proven track record of accelerating the growth and impact of customer success teams. In his role as VP of customer success, Besaw will help maximize client outcomes and loyalty. Prior to joining SimpleNexus, Besaw held positions as director of customer success at SaltStack, an IT automation software company, and Instructure, an education and professional development platform. Besaw earned his master’s degree in business administration from Brigham Young University.

Besaw possesses 17 years of management experience in the financial services and technology sectors and a proven track record of accelerating the growth and impact of customer success teams. In his role as VP of customer success, Besaw will help maximize client outcomes and loyalty. Prior to joining SimpleNexus, Besaw held positions as director of customer success at SaltStack, an IT automation software company, and Instructure, an education and professional development platform. Besaw earned his master’s degree in business administration from Brigham Young University. Kevin McKenzie, VP of Finance

McKenzie has 15 years’ experience in financial analysis and controllership. As VP of finance, McKenzie will leverage his finance and accounting acumen to fiscally position SimpleNexus for the next stage of its development. Previously, McKenzie held VP of finance roles at Zane Benefits and AdvancedMD, where he successfully led finance teams to drive scalable growth. McKenzie holds a master’s degree in business administration from Westminster College and a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Utah.

McKenzie has 15 years’ experience in financial analysis and controllership. As VP of finance, McKenzie will leverage his finance and accounting acumen to fiscally position SimpleNexus for the next stage of its development. Previously, McKenzie held VP of finance roles at Zane Benefits and AdvancedMD, where he successfully led finance teams to drive scalable growth. McKenzie holds a master’s degree in business administration from Westminster College and a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Utah. Shane Westra, VP of Product

Westra brings a twenty-year background in product development to his role as VP of product for SimpleNexus. Westra’s penchant for identifying elegant solutions to complex problems will guide his team’s development of SimpleNexus products and user experiences. His past roles in Silicon Valley and Utah’s local tech scene have helped companies such as Bynder and LexisNexis grow revenue and establish mature and scalable product development lifecycles. Westra holds a master’s degree in business administration from Brigham Young University.

Besaw, McKenzie and Westra join SimpleNexus’ highly decorated leadership team, whose members have been honorees of the HousingWire Vanguard award, HousingWire Rising Star award and National Mortgage Professional’s 40 Under 40 award.

SimpleNexus empowers more than 20,000 loan officers to “do more” while serving more than 220 mortgage companies, including 15 of the top 25 retail lenders in the United States.

For more information, visit https://simplenexus.com/domore.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

Twitter: @SimpleNexus #digitalmortgage #newhires #peoplemovers

*PHOTO link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0628s2p-snexus-newhires-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption (L-R): Kent Besaw, Kevin McKenzie and Shane Westra.

News Source: SimpleNexus

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/simplenexus-bolsters-senior-leadership-team-to-support-expanding-roster-of-mortgage-lender-clients/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.