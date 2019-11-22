LEHI, Utah, Nov. 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, announced that company Founder and CEO Matt Hansen has been named to PROGRESS in Lending’s inaugural list of Lending Luminaries. The award program recognizes individuals whose vision and leadership have inspired others and helped companies better navigate a fluctuating mortgage market.



Hansen was recognized as the founder and developer of SimpleNexus, the wildly popular, mobile-first lending platform that brings loan officers, borrowers and realtors together to seamlessly collaborate on home purchases from any device. Under his leadership, the firm — which recently ranked number 102 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ list — has grown to serve more loan officers than any other mortgage point-of-sale platform in the United States.

“In a mortgage market that is always changing, one constant is the need for loan originators to collaborate with their customers and referral partners. We’ve made it our business to make that interaction as fun, efficient and effective as possible through mobile-first technology,” said SimpleNexus CEO Matt Hansen. “I share this award with the whole SimpleNexus team, and we are honored to be recognized among such an inspiring group of individuals.”

Profiles of the inaugural class of Lending Luminaries can be viewed online at http://progressinlending.com/2019/10/27/and-the-2019-award-winners-are/.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing and send pre-approvals — all on the go.

