SimpleNexus Helps Raise $17,500 for Families of Hospitalized Children as Sponsor of 9th Annual Security National Charity Golf Classic

LEHI, Utah, June 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, helped raise more than $17,500 to support the families of hospitalized children as a Birdie-level sponsor of Security National Mortgage Company’s ninth annual SN Charity Golf Classic, held June 13 at Eaglewood Golf Course in North Salt Lake, Utah.



The event benefited Cars 4 Kids, a Utah-based organization that partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) to contribute all tournament proceeds to families traveling to Salt Lake City area hospitals for medical treatment.

The 2019 SN Charity Golf Classic brought together a full tournament of 144 golfers to help RMHC further its mission of providing a “caring home-away-from-home for families of seriously ill or injured children.” Funds raised for 2019 surpassed last year’s contribution of $15,000 benefitting Youth Impact of Ogden.

SimpleNexus was joined by 27 other sponsors, including mortgage lenders Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions and First American Mortgage Solutions; mortgage service providers Certified Credit Reporting and Platinum Appraisal Management Company; and mortgage technology provider Ellie Mae.

“The Security National Charity Golf Classic does an outstanding job rallying the local Salt Lake business community to support children and families during their time of greatest need,” said SimpleNexus CEO Matt Hansen. “We are proud to contribute to the success of this year’s fundraiser.”

SimpleNexus empowers more than 20,000 loan officers to “do more” while serving more than 220 mortgage companies, including 15 of the top 25 retail lenders in the United States. For more information, visit https://simplenexus.com/domore. For more information about the SN Charity Golf Classic or to make a contribution, visit https://birdeasepro.com/snmcgolf/.

