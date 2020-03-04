LEHI, Utah, March 4, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, has been named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for the third year in a row. Now in its eighth year, the HW Tech100 recognizes the most innovative technology companies in the U.S. housing economy.



HousingWire’s Tech100 program is designed to provide housing professionals a definitive list of the most innovative and impactful companies solving the problems mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day. Competition for the Tech100 program grows more competitive each year.

“The winners of the 2020 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage and Real Estate awards are truly the most impactful and innovative companies in housing,” said HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins. “Not only do these companies empower their clients and users, they are supporting a more efficient, accessible and sustainable housing economy.”

“We are incredibly proud that lenders and their referral partners continue to look to SimpleNexus as a leader in mortgage technology,” said SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen. “We are earnest in our belief that innovation begins with listening to your customers, and we never tire of helping lenders find new ways to forge and enrich their connections with borrowers and Realtors.”

For a complete list of winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/here-are-the-2020-housingwire-tech100-mortgage-winners/.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.

