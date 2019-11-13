LEHI, Utah, Nov. 13, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, today announced it has earned the 102 position on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™. Now in its 25th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 recognizes the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Fast 500 rankings are based on percentage revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.



Earlier this year SimpleNexus announced its top 500 ranking in the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for the second year in a row, and its recognition by MountainWest Capital Network, and Utah Business and Utah Valley BusinessQ magazines as one of Utah’s fastest-growing companies.

“I’m immensely pleased that the SimpleNexus platform has been embraced by the mortgage industry since entering the marketplace five years ago,” said SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen. “Our breakneck growth is a testament to SimpleNexus’ ability to help lenders increase revenue by cultivating referral pipelines and accelerating closing times via a top-tier mobile user experience.”

“As technology innovation trends towards ‘everything as a service,’ it’s no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners.”

To date, SimpleNexus has connected its 21,000 active loan originators with 1.3 million borrowers and 89,000 realtor partners to produce more than seven million loans totaling over $200 billion in volume. Last year the company added 60 clients to its roster, bringing the total number of enterprise lenders SimpleNexus empowers to “do more” to 259, including 15 of the top 25 retail lenders in the United States.

