LEHI, Utah, Nov. 1, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, today announced it has been named to MountainWest Capital Network’s (MWCN) Utah 100 list of fastest-growing companies in the state.



SimpleNexus ranked number 6 and was honored at the 25th annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, October 30. Utah 100 honorees were ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of their dollar and percentage growth over a five-year period.

SimpleNexus has experienced explosive growth since the maker of the mortgage industry’s most loved mobile-first software platform opened its doors in 2014. Earlier this year the firm announced its top 500 ranking in the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for the second year in a row, and its recognition by both Utah Business and Utah Valley BusinessQ magazines as among Utah’s fastest-growing companies.

“I’m elated that SimpleNexus has been recognized on the Utah 100,” said SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen. “I owe it all to the people at SimpleNexus, who are the true difference makers in what we accomplish. Our positive and collaborative internal culture has led us to excel at creating technology solutions that address major pain points for our mortgage lending customers.”

To date, SimpleNexus has connected its 21,000 active loan originators with 1.3 million borrowers and 89,000 realtor partners to produce more than seven million loans totaling over $200 billion in volume. Last year the company added 60 clients to its roster, bringing the total number of enterprise lenders SimpleNexus empowers to “do more” to 259, including 15 of the top 25 retail lenders in the United States.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

