Simplifile Adds 38 Eastern US Jurisdictions to E-recording Network

PROVO, Utah, May 16, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents and counties, today announced that 38 additional recording jurisdictions located in 12 states throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Southeast U.S. have joined Simplifile’s e-recording network.



“As we continue our push to deliver e-recording capabilities to every recording jurisdiction in the U.S., we’ve seen a persistent increase in adoption jurisdictions in the Eastern portion of the country,” said Simplifile President Paul Clifford. “What is particularly striking is that five of the 10 states with the largest number of counties – Georgia, Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina and Tennessee – are all located in this region, thus providing abundant opportunities to expand e-recording access to jurisdictions along the Eastern seaboard and throughout the Southeast.”

The newest additions to Simplifile’s e-recording network are:

Colbert County, Ala.

Morgan County, Ala.

Arkansas (Dewitt) County, Ark.

Arkansas (Stuttgart) County, Ark.

Pike County, Ark.

Sevier County, Ark.

City of Danbury, Conn.

City of West Haven, Conn.

Clayton County, Ga.

DeKalb County, Ga.

Jackson County, Ga.

Jefferson County, Ga.

Marion County, Ga.

Screven County, Ga.

Walton County, Ga.

Worth County, Ga.

Oxford (Western District) County, Maine

Waldo County, Maine

Baltimore City, Md.

Calvert County, Md.

Caroline County, Md.

Somerset County, Md.

Union County, Miss.

Cattaraugus County, N.Y.

Montgomery County, N.Y.

Saluda County, S.C.

Carter County, Tenn.

Cocke County, Tenn.

Gibson County, Tenn.

Knox County, Tenn.

Wayne County, Tenn.

Carroll County, Va.

Grayson County, Va.

Henry County, Va.

Martinsville City, Va.

Mecklenberg County, Va.

Winchester City, Va.

Jefferson County, W.V.

As the nation’s largest e-recording network, Simplifile covers more than 80 percent of the U.S. population, enabling counties and other recording jurisdictions to drive down processing times by securely reviewing, stamping, recording and returning documents electronically. To date, 1,929 jurisdictions have joined Simplifile’s e-recording network.

For a current list of all jurisdictions in Simplifile’s e-recording network, visit https://simplifile.com/services/e-recording/e-recording-counties/.

About Simplifile:

Simplifile, the nation’s largest e-recording network, was founded in 2000 to connect settlement agents and county recorders via its e-recording service. Today Simplifile has broadened its services to include collaboration tools and post-closing visibility for mortgage lenders and settlement agents working together on real estate documents. Through Simplifile, users can securely record, share and track documents, data and fees with ease.

To learn more, visit https://simplifile.com or call 800.460.5657.

