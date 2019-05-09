Simplifile Joins the Arbor Day Foundation’s Time for Trees Initiative

PROVO, Utah, May 9, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents and counties, today announced that it is joining the Arbor Day Foundation for the launch of its Time for Trees™ initiative, a commitment to plant 100 million trees in forests and communities worldwide by 2022, alongside its partners. Simplifile has previously partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of Earth Month and has helped to plant 7,882 trees since 2014.



This year, Simplifile is sponsoring the planting of 2,289 trees with the Arbor Day Foundation. The trees will be planted in the Georgia Upper Altamaha Watershed, which the Arbor Day Foundation has identified as its greatest area of need. The Altamaha River watershed supports the largest concentration of rare species of any river in the state. More than 10 rare endangered plant and animal species are found in or along the river.

“We founded Simplifile Cares in 2015 because we wanted to be able to give back, not just to our community, but to worthy causes nationwide,” said Simplifile President Paul Clifford. “Bringing together our employees, customers and communities to support the Arbor Day Foundation in its launch of the Time for Trees initiative is an honor, and we look forward to doing all we can to help drive awareness around trees as a scalable solution to the world’s most critical environmental issues.”

The Time for Trees initiative will leverage trees as a simple, powerful way to reverse the damage done by climate change and address the urgency of preserving the necessities of life – like clean air and water, healthy food and a livable climate – which are becoming increasingly compromised. This initiative is unique in that it will be powered by corporations, communities as well as individual citizens, showcasing the simplicity of tree planting – in one backyard or at scale. As part of this call to action, the Arbor Day Foundation is also inspiring 5 million tree planters to join in this initiative through existing partnerships and community programs.

“The Time for Trees initiative is an important step in protecting the necessities of life, but we can’t do it alone. We’re thrilled that partners like Simplifile are committed to coming together to drive change,” said Dan Lambe, President of the Arbor Day Foundation.

To learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation’s Time for Trees initiative or how to get involved, please visit https://timefortrees.org.

About Simplifile:

Simplifile, the nation’s largest e-recording network, was founded in 2000 to connect settlement agents and county recorders via its e-recording service. Today Simplifile has broadened its services to include collaboration tools and post-closing visibility for mortgage lenders and settlement agents working together on real estate documents. Through Simplifile, users can securely record, share and track documents, data and fees with ease.

To learn more, visit https://simplifile.com/ or call 800.460.5657.

About Arbor Day Foundation:

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters, and valued partners. During the last 45 years, more than 300 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to help others understand and use trees as a solution to many of the global issues we face today, including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty and hunger.

As one of the world’s largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees.

More information is available at https://www.arborday.org/.

News Source: Simplifile

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/simplifile-joins-the-arbor-day-foundations-time-for-trees-initiative/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.