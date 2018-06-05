Simplifile Makes Inc. Magazine’s List of Best Workplaces 2018

PROVO, Utah, June 5, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents, and counties, today announced that it has been named by Inc. magazine as one of the Best Workplaces for 2018. Now in its third year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces recognizes private American companies that provide employees with excellent benefits, deeply gratifying job engagement, and a supportive work culture where they feel valued.



“Being selected as one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces is a major point of pride,” said Simplifile President Paul Clifford. “Each day I want every employee at Simplifile to know that their contributions are valued and appreciated. I try to communicate that by providing a clear company mission, fostering a collaborative culture that encourages professional growth, and ensuring that every employee receives excellent compensation and benefits so that they are empowered to pursue fulfilling lives outside of the office.”

The Inc. Best Workplaces award program assessed applicants by administering a unique, 30-question survey to a statistically proportionate number of employees at each applying company. The survey responses were then evaluated by Quantum Workplace. Researchers at Quantum Workplace identified a common trend among the most well-liked employers: employees who feel valued are far more engaged in their work.

“By including an employee survey into this year’s Best Workplaces selection process, we’ve really raised the bar,” says James Ledbetter, Inc. editor-in-chief. “Companies that don’t score at the very top of their peer group don’t make the cut. So, our hats are off to the winners. They all excelled at engaging their workers, making them feel appreciated, and aligning them behind a mission. And remember, that’s not just our opinion: The employees told us that themselves.”

The full list of Inc.’s 2018 Best Workplaces can be found in the magazine’s June issue.

About Simplifile:

Simplifile, the nation’s largest e-recording network, was founded in 2000 to connect settlement agents and county recorders via its e-recording service. Today Simplifile has broadened its services to include collaboration tools and post-closing visibility for mortgage lenders and settlement agents working together on real estate documents. Through Simplifile, users can securely record, share, and track documents, data, and fees with ease.

To learn more, visit https://simplifile.com/ or call 800.460.5657.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age’s “The A-List” in January 2015, and the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/.

About Quantum Workplace:

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit https://www.quantumworkplace.com/.

