Simplifile Re-Teams with the Arbor Day Foundation to Honor Earth Month

PROVO, Utah, May 29, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents, and counties, today announced it once again partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to celebrate Arbor Day 2018 and April’s Earth Month. This year, Simplifile planted 2,275 trees in the Mississippi River Valley, a location the Arbor Day Foundation has identified as the “area of greatest need,” and donated $1 per tree planted to the Arbor Day Foundation.



2018 marks the third year Simplifile has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation, planting a total of 5,575 trees in our nation’s forests since 2014.

“Giving back is an intrinsic part of Simplifile’s core values, which is why we founded Simplifile Cares in 2015,” said Simplifile President Paul Clifford. “Being able to bring our employees together to support the Arbor Day Foundation and other worthy causes makes our other corporate efforts that much more worthwhile, and we’re honored to once again contribute to the restoration of America’s forests and landscapes.”

“We are thankful for Simplifile’s partnership and their tree planting efforts,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Because of their commitment forests and the lives they impact have been changed for the better.”

In addition to Simplifile, more than 300 corporations and communities joined the Arbor Day Foundation to commemorate this year’s Arbor Day and Earth Month. April 27 marked the 146th observance of Arbor Day and capped off April’s month-long Earth Month celebration of environmental education and conservation.

About the Arbor Day Foundation:

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, more than 300 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to help others understand and use trees as a solution to many of the global issues we face today, including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty and hunger.

As one of the world’s largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees.

About Simplifile:

Simplifile, the nation’s largest e-recording network, was founded in 2000 to connect settlement agents and county recorders via its e-recording service. Today Simplifile has broadened its services to include collaboration tools and post-closing visibility for mortgage lenders and settlement agents working together on real estate documents. Through Simplifile, users can securely record, share, and track documents, data, and fees with ease.

To learn more, visit https://simplifile.com/ or call 800-460-5657.

