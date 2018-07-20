Simplifile Signs 1800th County to Its E-recording Network, Platform Now Utilized by More Than Half of U.S. Recording Jurisdictions

PROVO, Utah, July 20, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents, and counties, today announced that Clallam County, Wash., is the 1800th jurisdiction to join Simplifile’s e-recording network. With this addition, more than 50 percent of recording jurisdictions nationwide are now using Simplifile’s e-recording platform to electronically exchange, process, and record real estate documents within minutes, making it the largest e-recording network in the nation.



“This is a tremendous milestone in Simplifile’s deep history of e-recording. When we first began down this path 18 years ago, our goal was simply to bring transparency and efficiency to the document recording process,” said Simplifile president, Paul Clifford. “Now, to have deployed our platform in more than half of the U.S. recording jurisdictions and to cover recording transaction for the vast majority of the population – it’s beyond anything we could have ever anticipated, and we’re deeply grateful to all our settlement and recording partners that have made this achievement possible.”

As the 1800th member of Simplifile’s e-recording network, Clallam County is among the latest recording jurisdictions to harness the benefits of e-recording within their day-to-day operations.

“Simplifile has been very helpful and supportive while we are just beginning. Their support staff has been awesome to work with, very friendly and helpful, and it is an honor and a pleasure to hold the distinction of being Simplifile’s 1800th e-recording county,” said Clallam County Recorder Tomi Elliott. “We had heard at a recording conference how easy e-recording was and that it cuts down on the amount of paperwork that passes through the office. We had been looking into getting started and thought we had to have the Treasurer’s Office on board for the excise stamps but found out we could e-record all other documents.”

“E-recording is a very quick and easy process for our customers, especially if a document needs correcting – no long waits while it is in transit using the mail,” Elliott added. “The fact that we don’t have to manually handle the paperwork and it gets returned right after it records benefits both us and our customers.”

In addition to Clallam County, nine other jurisdictions in the Western half of the U.S. have joined Simplifile’s e-recording network, including:

Christian County, Ill.

Macoupin County, Ill.

Wells County, Ind.

Grundy County, Mo.

Billings County, N.D.

Steele County, N.D.

Haakon County, S.D.

Oglala Lakota County, S.D.

Lavaca County, Texas

