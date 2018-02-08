Simplifile VPs Nancy Alley, Vicki DiPasquale Recognized in MPA’s 2018 Hot 100

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 8, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents, and counties, announced that Simplifile Vice President of Strategic Planning Nancy Alley and Vice President of Sales Vicki DiPasquale were named to Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine’s 2018 Hot 100. The honor, now in its sixth year, recognizes “100 movers and shakers who are heating things up in the mortgage world.”



“We commend Nancy and Vicki for this well-deserved recognition,” said Simplifile President Paul Clifford. “Both Nancy and Vicki have been instrumental in not just the overall growth and success of Simplifile, but also in the push to build out the final infrastructure necessary to achieve widespread industry access to e-mortgage capabilities.”

“Recognitions like these are always an unexpected honor to receive,” Alley said. “I’m proud of the strides Simplifile has made to help make the digital mortgage a reality, and to have played a role in those efforts is extremely gratifying.”

“I’ve been privileged enough to have observed the real estate transaction from just about every angle, and we’ve never been closer to taking the full transaction digital than we are now,” DiPasquale said. “I’ve been blessed to work with such an innovative company as Simplifile for almost a decade and am tremendously honored to have my efforts on behalf of the company and the industry recognized in such a public forum.”



To view the full list, visit https://www.mpamag.com/contents/e-magazine.aspx?id=91568.

About Simplifile:

Simplifile, the nation’s largest e-recording network, was founded in 2000 to connect settlement agents and county recorders via its e-recording service. Today Simplifile has broadened its services to include collaboration tools and post-closing visibility for mortgage lenders and settlement agents working together on real estate documents. Through Simplifile, users can securely record, share, and track documents, data, and fees with ease.

To learn more, visit https://simplifile.com or call 800.460.5657.

