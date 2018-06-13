Simplifile’s E-recording Platform Utilized by Recording Districts Representing More Than 80-percent of the U.S. Population

PROVO, Utah, June 13, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents, and counties, today announced that 31 additional recording jurisdictions located in 16 states throughout the Midwestern, Southwestern, and Western United States have joined Simplifile’s e-recording network.



With the adaption of Simplifile’s e-recording platform by these districts, the network of recording jurisdictions e-recording platform is now being used by the recording jurisdictions of more than 80 percent of the total U.S. population. To date, 1,773 jurisdictions are participants in the Simplifile e-recording network.

“County recording offices must work with settlement agents, lenders, and local government offices to perform the complex function of accurately and lawfully documenting property records on behalf of the community,” said Simplifile president, Paul Clifford. “Simplifile’s e-recording platform provides counties with a powerful tool to modernize and streamline the process of recording deeds, titles, and other property records. What’s more, those process efficiency gains made by district recording offices are then passed on to homebuyers, settlement agents, realtors, and lenders.”

The newest additions to Simplifile’s e-recording network are:

Mono County, Calif.

Butte County, Idaho

Franklin County, Idaho

Stephenson County, Ill.

Adams County, Ill.

Orange County, Ind.

Labette County, Kan.

Menominee County, Mich.

Manistee County, Mich.

Carlton County, Minn.

Lewis County, Mo.

Ozark County, Mo.

Ralls County, Mo.

Shannon County, Mo.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Mont.

Lincoln County, Nev.

McHenry County, N.D.

Mountrail County, N.D.

Hocking County, Ohio

Wallowa County, Ore.

Curry County, Ore.

Fall River County, S.D.

Charles Mix County, S.D.

Pennington County, S.D.

Jim Wells County, Texas

Liberty County, Texas

San Juan County, Wash.

Ferry County, Wash.

Kewaunee County, Wis.

Platte County, Wyo.

Washakie County, Wyo.

The recording offices located within in these jurisdictions now have the ability to securely and electronically receive, send, process, and record documents in minutes through Simplifile’s system, thereby reducing processing times and allowing for greater transparency into the e-recording process. The Simplifile system also provides county recording offices, settlement agents, and lenders with the opportunity to adopt Simplifile’s collaboration and post-closing tools, which offers them a centralized electronic space to complete the closing transaction.

For a current list of all jurisdictions within the Simplifile e-recording network, visit https://simplifile.com/e-recording-counties.

About Simplifile:

Simplifile, the nation’s largest e-recording network, was founded in 2000 to connect settlement agents and county recorders via its e-recording service. Today Simplifile has broadened its services to include collaboration tools and post-closing visibility for mortgage lenders and settlement agents working together on real estate documents. Through Simplifile, users can securely record, share, and track documents, data, and fees with ease.

To learn more, visit https://simplifile.com/ or call 800.460.5657.

