Simplifile’s Mark Ladd Named 2018 HousingWire Vanguard

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 4, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents, and counties, announced today that Vice President of Regulatory and Industry Affairs Mark Ladd has been recognized by HousingWire magazine in its fourth annual HW Vanguard Awards™ program.



Ladd was honored for his advocacy and leadership efforts on behalf of the real estate industry through the American Land Title Association (ALTA), the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO, the Property Records Industry Association (PRIA) and other industry-related organizations.

As HousingWire noted in its profile of Ladd from the December 2018/January 2019 issue, “When it comes to advocacy and leadership, the real estate community has no greater ally than Simplifile’s VP of Regulatory and Industry Affairs Mark Ladd. Through his work with various industry organizations, Ladd has been able to keep his finger on the pulse of federal, state and local initiatives. Ladd played a key role in the GSEs’ decision to accept electronically recorded security instruments, eliminating an additional barrier to digital mortgage adoption.”

The HW Vanguard Awards™ program recognizes C-level industry professionals who have become leaders in their respective fields within housing and mortgage finance – those whose leadership is moving markets forward, each and every day. This year’s 52 honorees were chosen by HousingWire’s editorial board for their influences to both their companies and the industry as a whole.

“As the Vanguards award program continues to grow and to be more successful, the entry point gets tighter,” said Jacob Gaffney, HousingWire Editor-in-Chief. “These winners are truly the best Vanguards in the mortgage finance industry, and they all deserve the highest honor in the space.”

“In addition to representing a wide range of talent and expertise in the mortgage finance economy, this year’s Vanguard honorees represent much of the change happening within the mortgage industry,” Online Editor Caroline Basile said.

When asked by HousingWire to reflect on practices or advice that have led to his success, Ladd relayed advice that takes root not only in matters of success, but also change.

“It’s easier to turn the wheels on a car that is moving than one that is standing still,” said Ladd. “Move ahead, but be willing to change directions.”

To see the full list of winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/47526-meet-the-2018-hw-vanguard-award-winners.

