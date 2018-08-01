Simplifile’s Toni Carroll Named a Woman of Influence by HousingWire Magazine

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 1, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents, and counties, today announced that National Settlement Account Manager Toni Carroll has been recognized by HousingWire (HW) on its list of 2018 Women of Influence.



“Since joining the company a year ago, Toni has worked alongside settlement software vendors to better understand the customer user experience,” said Simplifile President Paul Clifford. “As a result, she has opened the doors to company-wide breakthroughs in sales and customer success. We couldn’t be prouder to have Toni on our team.”

Carroll was recognized for her accomplishments as an account executive at Simplifile where she has been instrumental in helping the company expand its e-recording network more rapidly than its competitors, securing Simplifile’s position as the leader in e-recording. Since joining Simplifile, more than 159 new recording jurisdictions have joined the company’s e-recording network. Simplifile recently announced it has reached an adoption benchmark of 1,800 recording districts – representing more than 80 percent of the U.S. population.

“I’ve dedicated my career to helping companies use technology to improve the settlement process,” said Carroll. “My role at Simplifile is especially exciting because I am actively contributing to advancing the future of electronic mortgages. It’s rewarding to be recognized alongside other talented women in the industry.”

“Why is this year’s Women of Influence so big? We had so many incredible applicants this year that even choosing 85 was difficult. This year, above all others, shows all of us the need to recognize powerhouse leadership in the mortgage industry,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney. “It’s our responsibility to recognize women who are at the top of their game, those who improve our industry, day in and day out, and help make a brighter future for every American in search of a place to call home.”

Now entering its eighth year, HW’s Women of Influence award program, which honors women contributing to the advancement of the mortgage and housing industry, has become increasingly competitive. This year’s winners come from all walks of the housing economy, including mortgage lending, loan servicing, real estate, and public policy.

To view the comprehensive listing of this year’s honorees, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/46171-women-of-influence-2018.

About HW Media:

HW Media is the leading digital community for real estate, financial services and fintech professionals to engage, connect and gain knowledge. Founded in 2016 through the acquisition of HousingWire, HW Media is based in Dallas, TX with team members across the country. HW Media is owned by Riomar Capital.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.HousingWire.com or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.

About Simplifile:

Simplifile, the nation’s largest e-recording network, was founded in 2000 to connect settlement agents and county recorders via its e-recording service. Today Simplifile has broadened its services to include collaboration tools and post-closing visibility for mortgage lenders and settlement agents working together on real estate documents. Through Simplifile, users can securely record, share, and track documents, data, and fees with ease.

To learn more, visit https://simplifile.com/ or call 800.460.5657.

