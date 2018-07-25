Simplifile’s Toni Carroll Receives Mortgage Professional America Award

PROVO, Utah, July 25, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents, and counties, today announced that National Settlement Account Manager Toni Carroll was honored by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) among its list of 2018 Elite Women in Mortgage.



Now in its fifth year, the award honors “women who have overcome obstacles and broken barriers to become some of the industry’s top professionals.” MPA’s editorial staff chooses winners based on career experience, professional accomplishments, and contributions to the mortgage industry and community at large.

Carroll was recognized for her role in helping Simplifile maintain its position as a dominant leader in the e-recording industry. With 33 years of title industry expertise, Carroll works to bridge the collaboration gap between settlement and mortgage, resulting in company-wide innovations in sales, product development, strategy, and customer success.

“Toni is a fervent champion of all things title, and she is using her remarkable reputation to foster a better understanding of and garner support for e-closings and other digital mortgage strategies within the title and settlement community,” said Simplifile President Paul Clifford. “Toni is remarkable in her work, and I congratulate her on this recognition.”

Having conducted more than 3,000 closings, Carroll’s intimate knowledge of the closing process has enabled her to effectively advocate the benefits of digital collaboration not only on Simplifile’s behalf, but on the mortgage industry’s as well. As an active member of the American Land Title Association (ALTA), she serves on the organization’s Ambassador and Membership and Organization committees and is a member of the ALTA Title Action Network, in addition to her work on behalf of ALTA’s Homebuyer Outreach Program.

“I am passionate about using technology to improve communication and workflow between settlement and mortgage,” said Carroll. “It brings me great joy to be recognized as a relationship builder and educator within the industry.”

For a complete listing of this year’s honorees, https://www.mpamag.com/contents/e-magazine.aspx?id=107049.

About Mortgage Professional America:

A publication of Key Media, Mortgage Professional America (MPA) delivers news, opinion and analysis to mortgage, real estate and finance industry professionals through its bi-monthly magazine and daily email newsletter. For more information, visit http://www.mpamag.com/.

About Simplifile:

Simplifile, the nation’s largest e-recording network, was founded in 2000 to connect settlement agents and county recorders via its e-recording service. Today Simplifile has broadened its services to include collaboration tools and post-closing visibility for mortgage lenders and settlement agents working together on real estate documents. Through Simplifile, users can securely record, share, and track documents, data, and fees with ease.

To learn more, visit https://simplifile.com or call 800.460.5657.

